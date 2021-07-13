Cardi B Defends Gifting 3-Year-Old Kulture $150K Necklace Amid Backlash

Instagram

Kulture's dad, Offset, followed with a $250,000 watch for his little girl.

Cardi B responded to the backlash she received after gifting her 3-year-old daughter Kulture a necklace reportedly worth $150,000 for her birthday.

Over the weekend, the "Wap" rapper threw her baby girl a lavish fairytale soiree where she presented the Elliot Eliantte jewels, only to be outdone by her husband, Offset, who iced Kulture's wrist with a $250,000 Richard Millie watch.

When your kid want ice cream for dinner do you give them ice cream for dinner?My baby is overly spoiled wit toys & super educated.If mommy & daddy fly then so is my kids.Fuck I look like being fly ass fuck and my kid not https://t.co/8UaTLNSvbc — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 12, 2021 @iamcardib

While some supported the couple for treating Kulture like a princess, others slammed them for spending so much on a such a young child.

"Kulture got my whole tuition around her neck," wrote one follower, as another shared, "I just hope they are investing the same amount on her education."

And one chimed in, "I have yet to see a toy for that baby."

On Sunday, Cardi responded, tweeting, "When your kid want ice cream for dinner do you give them ice cream for dinner? My baby is overly spoiled wit toys & super educated. If mommy & daddy fly then so is my kids. F---I look like being fly ass f--- and my kid not."

She followed up by sharing, "Listen imma live my childhood dreams thru my kids."

When a troll threw shade and asked if she meant to post that publicly, Cardi B shot back, "Yes why not? Princess parties, unlimited toys, vacations and Pools my kid loves the pool and I went to the pool like 5 times in my childhood. Different flavor cereal not just Raisin Bran."

On Kulture's birthday last year, the same criticisms blew up social media after Offset gave her a Birkin bag, which retails starting at $9,000.

"I hate when a celebrity buys their kid jewelry and designer s---, people be like, 'Kids don't care about that, they only care about toys and candy,'" Cardi hit back. "Yeah, kids only care about toys and candy, but the thing is, kids also go outside."

"Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places. Celebrity kids, they go do red carpets," she continued. "And if I'm fly and daddy's fly, then so is the kid."