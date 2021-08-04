Blake Shelton Had 'Awkward Conversations' with Friends Not Invited to His Wedding to Gwen Stefani

Getty

"Listen, we kept it small, get over it."

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's wedding was a small affair -- and it appears that many of the couple's friends who weren't invited to the ceremony had some things to say about it.

During a recent appearance on Storme Warren's SiriusXM radio show, "The Highway," Shelton revealed that he's had "awkward conversations" with "so many" of his pals who didn't receive an invite to his wedding to Stefani, which took place on July 3 at Shelton's ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

"I've had awkward conversations with so many of my friends," Shelton, 45, told Warren. "'Oh, oh, yeah. I read about that. How was that?' Listen, we kept it small, get over it. That's not about you. So, there's a lot of them."

According to reports, there were about 40 guests in attendance at Shelton and Stefani's wedding, including the couple's "Voice" co-star, Carson Daily, who officiated the ceremony.

However, the pair's pal and former "Voice" co-star, Adam Levine, was absent from the nuptials despite Shelton telling Seth Meyers last year that he wanted the Maroon 5 frontman to perform at their wedding.

Speaking about the topic while appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in April, Levine quipped, "I'll go to the wedding and I'll object. I will probably not be invited now that I'm saying this on live television. But I'll be there somehow."

In an interview with SiriusXM's "The Morning Mash Up" in March, the former "Voice" coach said he would "be honored" to perform at Shelton and Stefani's nuptials, jokingly adding that, "They won't ask me though. They'll probably get like Luke Bryan or somebody." (According to Us Magazine, Levine was in Miami with his wife Behati Prinsloo and their daughters during Shelton and Stefani's wedding weekend.)

As for Bryan, he recently revealed he wasn't invited to the wedding, telling PEOPLE last month that he "did not know it was happening."

"I found out with the rest of the world," the "American Idol" judge said.

Meanwhile, in addition to having an intimate ceremony, Shelton and Stefani kept their honeymoon low-key. During Shelton's recent appearance on "The Highway," Storme Warren asked the country singer about his and Stefani's honeymoon.

"No, we haven't [went on it] yet. We still are probably going to," the country singer said. "We did have some time after the wedding, just she and I, but we just wanted something calm for a minute and not to run off and then go do something else."

"We just stayed there in Oklahoma and just had some quiet time just she and I," he added.