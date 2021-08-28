Lupita Nyong'o, Mark Ruffalo and More Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman on Anniversary of His Death

Instagram

"I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do..." Lupita Nyong'o, who played Nakia opposite Boseman's T'Challa in "Black Panther," shared on Saturday. "One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me."

Fellow Marvel star Mark Ruffalo wrote, "Can't believe how fast time has gone. Thinking of you today, @chadwickboseman."

Retweeting his tribute at the time of Boseman's death, Josh Gad posted, "Not a day goes by one year later, where it doesn't still hurt. But in the darkness, he always reminds us of the light. He was an angel on this planet and is now a Saint on high. Love you and miss you more than ever… forever."

And the official account for Marvel Studios tweeted a photo of the late actor with the caption, "Honoring our friend, our inspiration and our King, Chadwick Boseman."

Meanwhile, a day before the anniversary, Boseman's wife Simone Leward sang a rendition of "I'll Be Seeing You" in honor of him at the "Stand Up To Cancer” event.

The death of Chadwick Boseman boggles the mind. Seemingly out of nowhere, he appeared in a flash, bursting on the scene with light and power and youth and strength and love and LIFE. And then he was gone. https://t.co/lugDdyTeaU — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) August 28, 2021 @janemarielynch

Chadwick Boseman died from cancer one year ago at the age of 43.



From playing Jackie Robinson in "42," to his iconic role as T'Challa in "Black Panther," he left a lasting impact on sports and culture. pic.twitter.com/sfNQhDqG9x — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 28, 2021 @SportsCenter

