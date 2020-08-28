Chadwick Boseman Dead from Colon Cancer at 43

Getty/Marvel

"Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman is dead after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

The news was confirmed via a statement on the actor's social media pages. The actor, who played Jackie Robinson in the movie "42," passed away on Jackie Robinson Day.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman." it began.⁣ "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV."

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," the statement continued. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."

"It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side."

In closing, it added, "The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

In his last social media post, Boseman celebrated Kamala Harris' Vice Presidential bid, urging his followers to vote.

As soon as the heartbreaking news broke, the actor's costars, friends and celebrity fans all took to social media to share their tributes to the late star.

In the Marvel family, Don Cheadle, "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Dave Bautista, "Black Panther" costar Sterling K. Brown and Hulk Mark Ruffalo were among the first to react. "I don’t have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh," wrote Brown. "Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed."

"All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman," wrote Ruffalo. "What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King."

"i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me," wrote Cheadle. "my god ..."

forever and ever ...

I don’t have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed. 🤜🏿🤛🏿 https://t.co/8rK4dWmorq — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) August 29, 2020 @SterlingKBrown

"In power," tweeted director Barry Jenkins, "Eternally in power" -- while Jordan Peele said Boseman's death was "a crushing blow."

"So completely devastating hearing about the death of @chadwickboseman at 43 due to colon cancer," wrote Al Roker. "His performances were empowering and honest. From Jackie Robinson to Thurgood Marshall to Black Panther, he inspired so many. #restinpeace #restinpower"

"I am heartbroken. Truly heartbroken. This makes no sense.None of this makes sense," tweeted Yvette Nicole Brown. "NOTHING THIS YEAR MAKES ANY SENSE!!!!!!!!!! DAMMIT!"

She added, "To hear that @chadwickboseman valiantly fought cancer for four years, FOUGHT to live to see another day and some selfish people in this nation won't even #WearAMask to possibly save another or themselves?!"

"F*ck this yr," write Jurnee Smollett. "He was battling stage 4 cancer while being our superhero. & to think people made fun of him for the weight loss. The tongue is a powerful weapon. Be wise in how you use it. Hoping he never doubted his royalty. Praying for his family Long live the king #ripchadwick"

"Heartbreaking," tweeted Gabourey Sidibe. "The loss of Chadwick Boseman life and light. The 4 year battle in secret. It’s all heartbreaking. Just heartbreaking."

"Insecure" star Issa Rae posted, "What the fuck is happening? My God," following it up with another post reading, "This broke me."

"This brother right here. Wow. No words. This life," tweeted "Westworld" star Jeffrey Wright. Added Jake Tapper, "I just heard that Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer. Such horrible news. He was such an incredibly talented actor and lovely person. He played Jackie Robinson in '42' and we hear this horrible news on Jackie Robinson day. So awful. Life is short. Be kind."

"Chadwick was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, per reports. During that time, he gave us Civil War, Marshall, Black Panther, Infinity War, Endgame, 21 Bridges and Da 5 Bloods," wrote Jemele Hill. "Lord only knows what he was going through on a daily basis."

"man. speechless," tweeted Mike Colter. "You were a king on and off screen. it doesn't seem real. you were like a comet that flew by so fast. you will be missed brother. rest easy"

Zachary Levi shared his tribute on Instagram, writing, "I didn’t know him as well as I wish I could have, but every interaction we shared was full of kindness, depth, and warmth. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends as they navigate this new and uncharted road ahead. Rest in power #chadwickboseman. Thank you for the light you shared and shined. #wakandaforever"

Kendrick Sampson also posted on Instagram. "You've gotta be f--king kidding me. F--k this f--ked up ass year. Praying for all of your loved ones. Praying for us. Black people - feel what you feel, take care of each other. Hold space for self. For love. For grief," he wrote. "I know - we already were in grieving, this whole f--king year."

"this is too heartbreaking. gone way too soon," wrote The Weeknd. On his page, Jason Momoa posted, "all my aloha and condolences to his ohana. i’m truly gutted. what a wonderful spirit. i’m so sorry RIP."

