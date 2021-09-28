Khloe Kardashian Reveals What She Missed Most About Filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians

CBS

She also explains that viral video of the sisters' Star Search "audition."

The Kardashian family just started filming their new Hulu reality series -- and, according to Khloe Kardashian, it's about damn time.

Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday night, she explained what the past six months since "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" wrapped has been like for the clan -- and how it's affected her bottom line.

"Since 2007, we haven't gone six weeks without filming so this six months without filming is the longest I've ever had," she explained. "It was weird at first but actually nice for a minute. We got to remember, okay, I'm not mic-ed all the time, I don't have to be in full hair and makeup all day long, it was nice."

She added that even though the family lives near each other and is "weirdly obsessed with one another," she did miss one aspect of being on E!: "There's nothing like being paid to be with one another. Shoutout to Kris Jenner!"

From the sidelines, Kris said she missed doing the show as well, while Khloe said the momager was "pushing to start filming ASAP" on their new Hulu series. "She missed it like crazy," added Khloe.

"I said, 'We have to start filming, it's an emergency,'" said Jenner. "They said, 'What's the emergency?' I said, 'I don't know but I'll think of something.'"

During her appearance, Khloe was also asked about the viral video Kim Kardashian shared to her Instagram page back in August -- showing the two sisters and Kourtney Kardashian singing along to Tiffany's "I Think We're Alone Now."

At the time, Kim captioned the video, "Our Star Search audition! Clearly we didn’t get 4 stars…but Kris Jenner did for our outfits!!!!" -- leading many to believe the trio actually tried out for the talent competition series.

Khloe explained that she was the one who found the video -- which was apparently filmed at someone's birthday -- and sent it to her siblings, with Kim immediately wanting to share it. While Kim wanted to write a "super obvious" caption, Khloe said she suggested adding the "Star Search" bit.

"I said, 'No, say we're on Star Search because everyone will believe it,'" she explained. "And everyone totally believed my mom dressed us up like that to put us on 'Star Search,' but we weren't."

The mother-daughter duo also briefly touched on building new homes next to each other, with Khloe saying Kris' will be ready first -- "by just two weeks."

"We are so obsessed and in love with one another, we basically bought two different lots next door to each other," she added, "but we removed the property lines so it's one open property. She's gonna come over every day for treats."