Man Punched by Woody Harrelson for Taking Pictures of Him and His Daughter Facing Charges

Getty

The incident went down Wednesday night at the rooftop bar of D.C.’s Watergate Hotel, where Harrelson has been filming the HBO series "The White House Plumbers" about the Watergate scandal.

There has reportedly been another incident at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C., but this one at least appears to not be a conspiracy at the level that topples presidencies.

Instead, it's a matter of "apparent self-defense," according to police, who say Woody Harrelson punched a man who would not stop taking pictures of the actor and his daughter. The actor allegedly told the man to stop taking their pictures and delete the ones he already had.

According to NBC Washington, Harrelson told police that it was during their verbal dispute that the man came at him "in an attempt to grab his neck," per the police report. Police said the man appeared to be intoxicated.

Police said a witness corroborated Harrelson's version of events, leading them to conclude that Harrelson was not the aggressor in the incident. He was not charged, but the man taking photographs is facing charges. Harrelson's team declined to comment when reached by E! News.

The other man was questioned by police in his hotel room, and they've indicated he will be identified once charges are formally filed. In the meantime, an investigation into the situation is ongoing.

The actor is currently in Washington, D.C. while filming the HBO series "The White House Plumbers," which deals with the Watergate scandal that took down the Nixon presidency. It was not made clear which of his three daughters was with him at the time of this incident.

Harrelson has been involved in multiple altercations with camera-wielding people over the years, with many of them making their way into the legal system. In 2008, he was sued for allegedly attacking a photographer in 2006 and breaking his camera, reaching a settlement two years later.

In 2009, he was accused of assaulting a photographer at LaGuardia Airport in New York, again damaging a camera. Having just recently filmed "Zombieland," Harrelson offered up a rather unexpected official statement, as reported by CNN.

"I wrapped a movie called 'Zombieland,' in which I was constantly under assault by zombies, then flew to New York, still very much in character," the actor said in a statement released by his by his publicist at the time. "With my daughter at the airport I was startled by a paparazzo, who I quite understandably mistook for a zombie."