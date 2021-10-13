RHOBH Reunion: Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais Clash Over Alleged 'Race' Comment

Bravo

Though Beauvais and Rinna were longtime friends and acquaintances before being on the Bravo show together, their relationship hit the skids when Garcelle started to defend Denise Richards during that drama last season. The two never really seemed to fully bounce back from that, toeing that frenemy line during Season 11.

Following a breakdown of Garcelle's drama with Dorit Kemsley, Andy Cohen brought Rinna into the mix -- asking Beauvais whether she really expected Rinna to stand up for her against Dorit, considering they weren't on solid ground themselves.

"I didn't expect her to stop everything and come save me, I don't need that," Garcelle explained. "I felt like when I was at your lip kit launch and Dorit and I had our incident, for lack of a better word, I thought Rinna would have been like ... well, something, anything."

Rinna, however, said she agreed with Dorit -- who felt Garcelle had been making passive aggressive "jabs" at her -- and "wouldn't have had" Beauvais' side had she spoken up.

Garcelle then brought up a bombshell allegation about Rinna that blew up the rest of the hour.

"Someone told me that you said that I should have never brought race into this show," Garcelle, the show's first Black housewife, said. "That this show is not that kind of show and that really bothered me."

"If that were the case, you should have come to me and asked me that," Lisa shot back, "Garcelle. I would never say that by the way." When Garcelle said she couldn't vouch for that as fact, Rinna added, "You have it out for me and I want to know why."

"I don't have it out for you. When I heard that, that pissed me off," Garcelle replied, as Rinna continued to wonder why she never confronted her over the alleged comment.

"The race thing really bothered me," Beauvais then said, as Rinna exclaimed that she "never said it" and demanded to know who she heard it from. Garcelle, however, wouldn't reveal her sources.

"It's pretty unbelievable that you just did that," Lisa then said. "So now you're gonna turn it around and use it when I was the one that got hurt?" Garcelle asked, before wondering, "Why is this rattling you?"

"Because you were so s----y to me all season and you're not being honest with why. That's not why you were s----y to me," Rinna exclaimed. "Why were you s----y to me?"

"Because I don't trust you. I've been saying that," replied Garcelle.

Rinna then called out Garcelle's recent "Watch What Happens Live" appearance during which she said Denise Richards would be open to return to RHOBH, but "somebody's gotta go" -- which Lisa interpreted to mean, "I want Lisa Rinna fired so Denise can come back."

She then asked, "If you don't trust me, why did you reach out to me after that and say, 'Let's make things better?'"

"No, you reached out to me and said I threatened your job. You said a lot of things," Garcelle countered. "And then when I clarified it, you were like, 'Oh, I guess I was just in my feelings."

When Rinna then circled back to the race comment, she said Garcelle's insinuation "shows exactly who you are." Beauvais then opened the conversation up to the whole group, asking, "You wanna tell me that every single one of you are truly okay with the fact that, all of a sudden now, we're talking about different things that you never had to talk about before?"

Erika credited Garcelle with bringing a "completely different perspective" to the show, while Kyle Richards said it was "great" the show has finally started to reflect the real world more.

"I don't understand what you had to say that, because it's not true," Rinna replied, before asking Garcelle for an apology for airing the alleged race comment in the first place. "Garcelle, I would never say that," she added, "I was happy you came on the show. I like you. Why would you insinuate that?"

Rinna added that, if she had a problem like that, she would have told Garcelle straight to her face. "Look who you're talking to," she added.

As Andy tried to bring the conversation to a close, he noted, "I don't know where you two go from here." As both women said they would love to find a way to move past this. "When you and I are good, we're great," said Rinna, before getting out of her seat and sitting next to Garcelle.

"I want to move on with you. I know you don't f---ing trust me, I know you don't f---ing like me, but give me a chance. Just give me a chance," she pleaded, as Garcelle told her she's "got it" ...for now.

"What am I gonna do, she's right here?" Beauvais joked, as Rinna added, "We've got to move on, life is too f---ing short. If I didn't like you, I'd go, 'F--- you, go away.'"