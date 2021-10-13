RHOBH Reunion: Erika Addresses Tom's Alleged Victims, Hits Back at Fans Demanding She Be Fired

Bravo

She also expresses disappointment in her costars, admits her lawyers wanted her to quit the show and says she's currently looking for a man with a "big penis."

Erika Jayne got off pretty easy for Part 1 of the four-part "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion.

Most of the hour revolved around Garcelle Beauvais' issues with both Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna, but Andy Cohen -- ever the smart producer -- did kick things off by giving Erika a mini-grilling on her and Tom Girardi's respective legal messes.

"I'm looking forward to closing this chapter and moving on," Erika said at the top of the hour, as Andy noted that her situation is "still unfolding as we speak." She reminded everyone that, because of the ongoing legal proceedings, there would be "some things" she couldn't speak about -- but promised to "do my best to give every part of the story that I can."

All season long, Erika's costars have questioned how much she knew about Tom's allegedly shady business practices. He stands accused of stealing from cancer patients, a burn victim and the families of plane crash victims. Also among the accusations: $25 million from Tom's firm went into EJ Global LLC, a company "set up for Jayne's performing career."

"This is the toughest part of my life. I ask for patience with the ladies. And got some, and some I didn't," Erika said during the reunion. "I ask for an understanding that these things are complicated ... and I do not have all the answers."

Cohen then asked Erika what she felt the biggest misconception was about her after the most recent season.

"There's a lot of talk about me being cold and not having empathy and sympathy. The truth is I do, but I'm in an almost impossible situation. Anyone that has been wronged, I want them to be made whole," she said, confirming she was speaking about "the alleged victims of Tom's alleged misdoings" when pressed by Andy.

"It's important that people hear that from me," she noted, saying she understood where viewers were coming from when they felt she didn't have sympathy for them. "But [viewers are] also looking at it through their own eyes and they don't know what I know and they did not live what I have lived through."

Noting the season was "really, really hard" to watch back, she also shared how it felt seeing how her costars reacted to her predicament on the show. "Disappointment, anger, sadness and then some hope and some love and some support," she said.

After Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kyle Richards all admitted to speaking with lawyers and lawyer friends about Erika's situation, Erika herself said her own lawyers advised her she should quit the show.

"And then I said no, because I have nothing to hide," she claimed. "They said, well you know this s--- can be flipped around on you. Everything can be parsed, twisted, turned and, yes, possibly used against you. Whether it is true or not, it almost doesn't even matter at this point."

She added that she considered walking away from RHOBH -- "but I'm not a quitter," she said, "and I wanted to honor my commitment. I wasn't going to run away from what's coming at me."

When Andy asked whether losing out on Tom's income because of the divorce was a big factor in her return, she admitted that, yes, "Unfortunately, it is." She added, "That is more now of a consideration. Back then, when we were filming the show, I was literally trying to survive. So now that we're here, yes, that has come more into consideration."

Noting that Erika hasn't yet been charged with anything, Andy then wondered how she felt about viewers already demanding she be fired.

"Why should I be fired? Why are you presuming that I've done something? Why aren't we letting the legal process play out?" she responded. "You've heard one side and a lot of bulls--- on that side. Give me a chance to defend myself. Watch me. I'm ready for the challenge, watch me do it."

Later in the hour, Erika was asked about her dating life -- exclaiming that she was "trying" to put herself back out there. When Andy wanted to know what she was looking for, she said, "Something with a big penis. I would like some hot sex." Gentlemen, her DMs are open!

The hour ended with a few more questions about Tom, with Andy bringing up how defensive Erika got at last season's reunion when he said it was "weird" her husband didn't read her book or go see her on Broadway in "Chicago."

"Kyle's gonna defend Mauricio, [Kathy's] going to defend Rick. This is what we do as women," said Erika. "I'm not giving him a pass for ['Chicago'] because I know that he was in DC and never bothered to come to New York City and I found that out later."

When asked why she didn't leave sooner if Tom really was cheating on her, as Erika has claimed, she said that the cheating was only "a part of it." She added, "There's so much more there and I said to Tom, 'If you are in love with someone else, divorce me and be with her.'" She added that he said, "Nothing, zero" in return.

The last question of the hour: "Were you faithful to him?"