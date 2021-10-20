TikToker Shares Freaky Footage of 'Ghost' Removing Dog's Collar

TikTok

They say animals can detect paranormal activity... but this dog certainly didn't need a sixth sense to feel this spooky encounter.

A TikTik user named shannyfantg shared a clip which she claims shows a ghost removing her pet's collar — and it is pretty creepy.

"sorry for the obnoxious barking at the beginning," she wrote. "watch my black dog. ghost takes her collar off in her crate."

The 45-second clip shows her two dogs, caged individually inside her living room, as they bark incessantly and high-pitched at something unseen.

Not necessarily anything unusual for a dog; but at the 22-second mark, they both suddenly stop in unison and remain perfectly still, almost as if listening for something.

Then, just before the clip ends, the black dog's collar suddenly unlatches itself — sending the canine scurrying into the corner of the cage in fear:

The unsettling clip has been viewed more than 8 million times — and the commenters are freaked out:

"They both got super quiet... they felt the energy."

"I've never seen such a convincing ghost video."

"Something that messes with the dogs doesn't sit right with me."

"The silence was unsettling."

"That poor dog... they both knew someone was there."

"How can some of y'all literally see the collar UNCLIP ITSELF and say it's ridiculous to believe in ghosts as adults... like the proof is THERE."

"I ain't having a camera in my house. If this happens I don't wanna know lmao."

According to the dogs' owner, the incident happened a year after they moved into the house. "Nothing happened for almost two years, now things are happening again."

She's convinced the house is haunted — posting other clips of doors opening on their own, an objects mysteriously falling off tables by themselves:

