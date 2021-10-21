Only Adele is Holding 'F--- Joe Biden' Song Off Top of iTunes Charts

YouTube

There are three separate "Let's Go Brandon" songs currently in the Top Ten Rap/Hip Hop songs (Hint: they're not really singing about Brandon).

Adele is facing some stiff — and foul-mouthed — competition on the iTunes charts right now.

While "Easy On Me" currently sits at number 1, right behind her is an artist you probably never heard of: Loza Alexander, with his MAGA anthem "Let's Go Brandon."

Loza actually tops the Rap/Hip Hop charts with the track; in fact, if you look further down the top ten, you'll see there are two other tracks with the exact same name, at numbers 4 and 9 right now.

So who the hell is Brandon, and why are people cheering for him? Turns out, they're not really cheering for Brandon at all.

It all started with NACSCAR racer Brandon Brown winning a race at Alabama's Talladega Superspeedway on October 6. As NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast interviewed him afterwards, she excitedly pointed out that the crowd we're cheering "Let's go Brandon!" — when they were very clearly shouting "F--- Joe Biden":

"Let's Go Brandon" has since become a rallying cry for conservatives and right wing commentators to express their displeasure at the current President.

Lola Alexander is currently campaigning on social media for his version ("Don't nobody want this Commie 'causе we not in China / Everybody hated Trump, and now they out to catch a body") to unseat Adele at the top:

In Bryson Gray's, he insists the "Pandemic ain't real, they just planned it":