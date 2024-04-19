Taylor Swift Has 'Nothing to Avenge' After Seemingly Referencing Exes Joe Alwyn & Matty Healy on TTPD

Getty

The pop star dropped her new album, 'The Tortured Poets Department,' on April 19, which fans believe includes many references to her relationship and split from Joe Alwyn as well as her brief romance with Matty Healy.

With the release of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift says she has "nothing to avenge" after this chapter of her life has closed.

Late Thursday night, the pop star marked the official release of her 11th studio album on Instagram, sharing a lengthy caption about TTPD's message and the inspiration behind the new music, in which she appears to detail her relationship with Joe Alwyn and her short-lived romance with Matty Healy.

"The Tortured Poets Department. An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time - one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure," Swift, 34, wrote. "This period of the author's life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up."

"There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted," she added. "This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it. And then all that's left behind is the tortured poetry."

The Tortured Poets Department was released on Thursday night at midnight/9 p.m. ET, and consists of 16 songs. Two hours later, Swift revealed TTPD is a "secret DOUBLE album," and dropped The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, with the complete album consisting of a whopping 31 songs in total.

"It's a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album," she shared on Instagram. ✌️ I'd written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here's the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn't mine anymore… it's all yours. 🤍."

Following the album's release, Swifties began theorizing about who the songs were about. Even before TTPD came out, many speculated the album would primarily focus on her six-year relationship and split from Alwyn. After the songs came out, it appears that fans were correct, with Swift appearing to reference her breakup from the British-born actor in tracks such as "So Long, London," "Loml," and "I Can Do It with a Broken Heart."

However, according to fans, it seems that there are several tracks in which Swift touches upon her brief romance with Healy, including "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived," "But Daddy I Love Him," and "I Can Fix Him (No I Really Can)."

Swift and Alwyn, 33, started dating in 2016. In April 2023, it was reported the pair had called it quits after over six years together.

Shortly after news broke of her split from Alwyn, Swift was romantically linked with Healy, whom she first met in 2014. The Grammy winner reportedly dated the 1975 front man for a little over a month, with TMZ reporting the two broke up in June.

Swift, of course, moved on with Travis Kelce in late summer -- and the two have been seemingly inseparable ever since. Fans believe Swift references her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on The Tortured Poets Department track, "The Alchemy."

Listen to the full album, below.