Kesha Teases Music Comeback Following Lengthy Dr. Luke Lawsuit

"First day I’ve owned my voice in 19 years. Welcome," the 37-year-old told her followers on X.

Kesha did warn us "the party don't start 'til I walk in" and she's about to enter -- with new music.

Earlier this week, the "Tik Tok" singer announced her comeback with a teaser for a new track on Instagram where she sang, "Freedom, I've been waiting for you. Everything's changed now, we haven't talked in a while."

The singer has been posting updates on her comeback across Instagram telling fans, "we have a lot of catching up to do" and directing them to keshaiswaitingforyou.com.

This will be her first song since following her separation from Dr. Luke's label. In February, the "Praying" singer revealed to V Magazine that while she has never felt "more at peace", the day she can release new music is still not here. However, it looks like that day is closer than many anticipated.

The interview was just two months after she parted ways with record labels Kemosabe and RCA Records, as well as Vector Management, following the end of her lengthy legal battle with producer Lukasz "Dr. Luke" Gottwald in June 2023.

As to why Kesha was not free to release new music for 19 years, it comes after a longstanding legal battle with her previous producer, Dr. Luke.

In 2014, Kesha filed a civil lawsuit against music producer Dr. Luke (real name Lukasz Gottwald), claiming he abused her "physically, sexually, verbally and emotionally over a 10-year period". Denying the allegations, he sued her for defamation and breach of contract in the amount of $50 million.

In 2016, Kesha dropped the abuse claims. Meanwhile, Gottwald's suit is still pending a court date. In 2019, the Los Angeles native said her attorneys advised her not to speak about the lawsuit.