Viral Reactions to Beyonce's Cowboy Carter as Country Album Takes Over Social Media

Music By TooFab Staff |
11 of the top trends on X had to do with Beyonce's new album, Cowboy Carter -- hear her songs with Miley Cyrus and daughter Rumi Carter and see the best reactions!

Beyonce Knowles once again got the internet talking, this time thanks to her brand new album, Cowboy Carter.

The album is Act II of a three-part series, following the massive success of Act I, Renaissance, and finds the singer switching genres from disco and house music to country. Cowboy Carter features 27 tracks -- some of them full songs, others interludes -- and features appearances from Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Post Malone, Linda Martell and Beyonce's own daughter, Rumi Carter.

It's her cover of Parton's "Jolene" -- prefaced by an intro from Dolly herself in which she references "Becky with the good hair" -- that really has people talking this morning. The reworked lyrics also make it clear the titular "hussy" better watch her back -- as Beyonce warns, "Jolene, I know I'm a queen / Jolene, I'm still a Creole Banjee bitch from Louisianne (Don't try me)."

Other tracks getting major play online are the beautiful "II Most Wanted" with Cyrus, "Levii's Jeans" with Malone, "Protector" -- featuring a snippet of daughter Rumi saying "Mom, can I hear the lullaby please?" -- and solo songs including "Ya Ya," "Riiverdance" and "II Hands II Heaven."

The album drop immediately blew up social media and by Friday morning, 11 of the top 29 trends on X referenced song titles, Bey herself and her collaborators.

Even Azaelia Banks sounded off on the album on Instagram, saying the lyrics seemed "really forced," calling the album "too long" and asking, "Plus, who is this imaginary adversary sis things still wants to hump on [Jay Z] in 2024? She's gotta find new content. Nobody, and I mean NOBODY thinks he's even remotely attractive."

Below are more of the best reactions.

Listen to the full album below:

