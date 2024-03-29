Viral Reactions to Beyonce's Cowboy Carter as Country Album Takes Over Social Media

Beyonce

11 of the top trends on X had to do with Beyonce's new album, Cowboy Carter -- hear her songs with Miley Cyrus and daughter Rumi Carter and see the best reactions!

Beyonce Knowles once again got the internet talking, this time thanks to her brand new album, Cowboy Carter.

The album is Act II of a three-part series, following the massive success of Act I, Renaissance, and finds the singer switching genres from disco and house music to country. Cowboy Carter features 27 tracks -- some of them full songs, others interludes -- and features appearances from Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Post Malone, Linda Martell and Beyonce's own daughter, Rumi Carter.

It's her cover of Parton's "Jolene" -- prefaced by an intro from Dolly herself in which she references "Becky with the good hair" -- that really has people talking this morning. The reworked lyrics also make it clear the titular "hussy" better watch her back -- as Beyonce warns, "Jolene, I know I'm a queen / Jolene, I'm still a Creole Banjee bitch from Louisianne (Don't try me)."

Other tracks getting major play online are the beautiful "II Most Wanted" with Cyrus, "Levii's Jeans" with Malone, "Protector" -- featuring a snippet of daughter Rumi saying "Mom, can I hear the lullaby please?" -- and solo songs including "Ya Ya," "Riiverdance" and "II Hands II Heaven."

The album drop immediately blew up social media and by Friday morning, 11 of the top 29 trends on X referenced song titles, Bey herself and her collaborators.

Even Azaelia Banks sounded off on the album on Instagram, saying the lyrics seemed "really forced," calling the album "too long" and asking, "Plus, who is this imaginary adversary sis things still wants to hump on [Jay Z] in 2024? She's gotta find new content. Nobody, and I mean NOBODY thinks he's even remotely attractive."

Below are more of the best reactions.

Reactions to Cowboy Carter, The Album

To the country artists and fans who didn’t want Beyoncé on that CMA stage, this is y’all fault and now you have to sit deep on it and sulk. You woke her up. Thank you #COWBOYCARTER pic.twitter.com/4s6LRHLOt0 — Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) March 29, 2024 @AshleyShyMiller

She literally took the genre, did it how they used to do it, did it how they're doing it now, and then did it how she wanted to do it. Now THAT'S how you do it. #COWBOYCARTER pic.twitter.com/VS9bGToc7i — kowboy KENaissance🐎 (@_kengrace) March 29, 2024 @_kengrace

Beyoncé is first and foremost a VOCALIST. Don’t you ever forget it. #COWBOYCARTER — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) March 29, 2024 @druidDUDE

There is nothing like the first time you listen to a new Beyoncé album and finally hear her next era come to life #COWBOYCARTER pic.twitter.com/TtSDDz1AyB — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) March 29, 2024 @JarettSays

Waking up to a world reinvented by a new Beyoncé album>> #COWBOYCARTER pic.twitter.com/oTjLhd5iUz — COWBOY CARTER Updates 𐚁 (@B7Album) March 29, 2024 @B7Album

I will be paying attention to the Country Charts to #COWBOYCARTER ascension pic.twitter.com/McYFROq8XC — Huzzy With The Good Hair (@iDREWit) March 29, 2024 @iDREWit

well that's a wrap on #COWBOYCARTER. i would say she's done it again, but this is unlike anything she's ever done. it's better. pic.twitter.com/qnrjl6Jb0Q — little lesbian intern (@thatguyuptown) March 29, 2024 @thatguyuptown

Reactions to Jolene

Jolene at home last night finding out she’s being dissed yet again 50 years later:#COWBOYCARTER #beyonce pic.twitter.com/aF7tv9Xr0g — Jonny 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🕺🏻 (@jonnymgdraws) March 29, 2024 @jonnymgdraws

Jolene flirted with the wrong man in 1973 and hasn't known rest since. — Minnie (@saintdutchess) March 29, 2024 @saintdutchess

“Jolene, I’m begging you please don’t take my man” 🥺



Vs



“Jolene, I’m WARNING you, don’t come for my man” 😡#COWBOYCARTER pic.twitter.com/5cKMWWD96E — শাহান | شاہان 🌸🇧🇩🫱🏾‍🫲🏽🍉 (@S_Hussain_1999) March 29, 2024 @S_Hussain_1999

Dolly Parton calling Becky with the good hair a hussie, leading into Beyoncé doing her version of Jolene is my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/3JC8Ys3Pqh — Marquis The Honey Bear (@MarquisHoney) March 29, 2024 @MarquisHoney

Jolene rlly messed with ONE woman’s man and is still getting whacked 51 years later. your legacy is trash mama 😂😂😂 — IV. (@ivourth) March 29, 2024 @ivourth

Reactions to Ya Ya

Beyoncé you better perform YA YA just like this!!!! pic.twitter.com/VQhH0zwvAn — 💫 (@heyjaeee) March 29, 2024 @heyjaeee

My body shaking like after the Pfizer vaccine https://t.co/MIsYLOaoFO — Jay (@highluronicacid) March 29, 2024 @highluronicacid

Tina Turner woulda been sooo proud of ya ya 😭🥺 im SOBBING #COWBOYCARTER pic.twitter.com/h8aYjbgdH1 — “⃝iтѕ ριмριѕн“⃝ 🅖 ³•²⁸ 🎈 (@g_gabbo23) March 29, 2024 @g_gabbo23

OH THE SPIRIT OF TINA TURNER IS MOVING THROUGH BEYONCÉ ON YA YA pic.twitter.com/zVXEpizWRR — 💫 (@heyjaeee) March 29, 2024 @heyjaeee

Ya Ya activated something in me. I’m in the house doing James Brown splits — Erin | Brand Designer (@MissErinB_) March 29, 2024 @MissErinB_

From Ya Ya down to Sweet Honey Buckin, that lady wanted us throwing ass in them cowboy boots #COWBOYCARTER pic.twitter.com/CbVaxUjG0l — Queer Latifah 🥂 (@TheAfrocentricI) March 29, 2024 @TheAfrocentricI

Reactions to II Most Wanted

WAIT BUT II MOST WANTED get me to a campfire immediately — Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) March 29, 2024 @VictoriaMonet

Miley Cyrus put that Hannah Montana wig back on for II Most Wanted! — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) March 29, 2024 @SylviaObell

how they walked into the studio to record ii most wanted pic.twitter.com/oh54BDZOAr — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) March 29, 2024 @hunteryharris

II MOST WANTED must be studied!! The way Miley Cyrus and Beyoncé’s voices collided and seamlessly intertwined #COWBOYCARTER #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/NM1QOrH4Qk — Scuba Gooding Jr. (@SylviaMphofe) March 29, 2024 @SylviaMphofe

thought about II Most Wanted live and almost fainted — paul (@paulswhtn) March 29, 2024 @paulswhtn

Reactions to Levii's Jeans

Me when Post Malone said “you’re my Renaissance” on Levii’s jeans pic.twitter.com/HxfNjapKxv — Chigozie Obi (@ChigozieObi_) March 29, 2024 @ChigozieObi_

Whyyyy is she snapping on Levii’s Jeans like disss MA’AM — Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) March 29, 2024 @VictoriaMonet

Levii’s Jeans makes me want a nice cold beer. And I hate beer. — Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) March 29, 2024 @JasmynBeKnowing

i can't explain it but it sounds like she made post malone shower before recording LMAO — little lesbian intern (@thatguyuptown) March 29, 2024 @thatguyuptown

Post Malone may smoke a pack an hour, but he made sure he came with that throat GREASED UP for Bey. #COWBOYCARTER pic.twitter.com/wyiMksYSUf — tammy ‘24. (@tameriick) March 29, 2024 @tameriick

Reactions to II Hands II Heaven

II HANDS II HEAVEN! Might break me. It’s the Virgo’s Groove of this album — Roy G. Biv (@iRoyGBiv) March 29, 2024 @iRoyGBiv

Can we please discuss II HANDS II HEAVEN more?! #COWBOYCARTER — Preston “Side Bunk” Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) March 29, 2024 @PrestonMitchum

Nah, Beyoncé brought out some of those old legendary Destiny Child runs. especially on II HANDS II HEAVEN. — Sean Garrette (@seangarrette) March 29, 2024 @seangarrette

Insane how she pulls from her past work and techniques and blend it with where she is now. This song reminds me of find your way back. Obsessed. https://t.co/XO9MFL0o61 — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) March 29, 2024 @keyon

II Hands II Heaven is for the real yearners!!!! DIL lovers please rise — Brooklyn White-Grier (@brooklynrwhite) March 29, 2024 @brooklynrwhite

i’m not joking when i say no song has every instantly felt more like it was made specifically for me than “II HANDS II HEAVEN” - that was insanely beautiful and captured all of the parts of Beyoncé i love the most #COWBOYCARTER pic.twitter.com/fbCuDPpTur — justin ☀️🤠 (@JayyRayy_) March 29, 2024 @JayyRayy_

Reactions to Bodyguard

does anyone have a convertible i need to listen to bodyguard in it — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) March 29, 2024 @hunteryharris

Honey honey I could be your bodyguard!!!!!!! TURN THIS ONE UP pic.twitter.com/laa7d6xC1I — 💫 (@heyjaeee) March 29, 2024 @heyjaeee

Bodyguard is an instant Top 40 classic. triple platinum. The “Heated” of Cowboy Carter. — Sean Garrette (@seangarrette) March 29, 2024 @seangarrette