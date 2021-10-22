Halyna Hutchins' Husband Speaks Out After Her Death, Says He's Been In Contact with Alec Baldwin

Getty/Instagram

"I don't think there are words to communicate the situation."

Halyna Hutchins' husband Matthew gave a pair of brief statements to the press following the death of his wife, who passed away at the age of 42 on Thursday following a tragic incident on the set of Alec Baldwin's western film, "Rust."

Per TMZ, Hutchins, the movie's director of photography, was shot after Baldwin accidentally discharged a prop gun. She was airlifted to a hospital, but later died from her injuries, according to the Sheriff's Department in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where production was underway. The film's director Joel Souza was also injured and hospitalized, but was reportedly released Friday.

On Friday, Matthew, 38, confirmed to Daily Mail that he's been in contact with Baldwin, 63. "I have spoken with Alec Baldwin and he is being very supportive."

Matthew, who is dad to an 8-year-old with whom he shared with Halyna, also spoke to Insider on Friday about Hutchins' passing.

"I don't think there are words to communicate the situation," he told the outlet by phone. "I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we're going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic."

Matthew added, "I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate."

Baldwin released a statement on Twitter Friday morning in which he addressed the incident and Hutchins' death.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin tweeted. "I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

His daughter, Ireland Baldwin, shared her condolences Friday afternoon on her Instagram Story as well.

"My love and support go to Halnya [sic] Hutchins' family and friends. Sending healing thoughts to Joel Souza and wishing I could hug my dad extra tight today," she wrote.

Baldwin's niece, Hailey Bieber, posted similar sentiments on her Instagram Story.

"Sending all my love to the family of Halyna Hutchins. This is a truly unimaginable and devastating tragedy. My thoughts are also with Joel Souza as he recovers. I am absolutely heartbroken for everyone involved."

Following the on-set accident, production on "Rust" has been halted "for an undetermined period of time," per its production team.

"The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones," a spokesperson for Rust Movies Production LLC told Deadline in a statement.

"We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation," the statement continued. "We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."

According to the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department, Baldwin has been questioned and released. "No arrests or charges have been filed," an official from that department told Deadline.

Hollywood and beyond shared their condolences for the tragic loss of life and the traumatic accident. Some took their messages to the final post Hutchins shared to her Instagram, a video she shot of herself riding horseback on the film's New Mexico location shoot, above.

Dwayne Johnson commented shortly after the news broke, writing, "I am so so sorry. Rest easy. My love and strength to your family." David Boreanaz commented, "Rest in peace," while Selma Blair wrote, "May you have all the good rides where you are. Bright light. Love."

See more reactions, here.

This isn't the first time a prop gun has caused an accidental death on a studio production, with the most well-known probably coming in 1993 when Brandon Lee, the son of Bruce Lee, was accidentally shot and killed while finishing production on "The Crow."

The film was ultimately released the following year, with Lee receiving praise for his performance. His sister, Shannon Lee, has been maintaining a Twitter account in his name to honor his legacy.