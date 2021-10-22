Florida Woman Who Sprayed Neighborhood With Machine Gun as She Chased Fleeing Dognappers Won't Be Charged

Twitter

"Did she think they left in a plane?"

A wild gunfight during a dognapping in Florida somehow left nobody dead.

Ring doorbell cam captured the insane moment a homeowner blindly sprayed her neighborhood with a machine gun as she chased after three suspects who'd just stolen her two micro bully puppies.

The incident occurred in West Park at 7:30 PM on Monday; the woman — who breeds and sells exotic dogs — was at home with her girlfriend when she heard a knock at the door.

She assumed the three teens at the door were inquiring about the dogs, but she noticed something off.

"What the hell is going on here?" she recalled to Local10. "As soon as I turned around, that's when he grabbed me, and his boys got all frantic."

She said one of the males grabbed her and held a gun to her head, and there was a struggle.

Florida woman opens fire to defend her home as exotic dog robbery turns into shootout #BecauseFlorida: https://t.co/VlMZDj92gk pic.twitter.com/HwCSZ2fuQP — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) October 19, 2021 @BillyCorben

"As soon as I turned around, the other guy that was standing here went to put his arm around me, put the gun to my head. I started screaming, trying to wiggle myself out," she said.

The trio then fled the home with two of her puppies — worth $4000 each.

This is when the insane Ring video shows the three sprinting up the yard, one turning back to aim his gun at the doorway, and according to the woman, firing at her. He even runs back to grab something — which he very nearly sincerely regrets.

The dog-owner bursts out of the house milliseconds later clutching a semi-automatic weapon, ducking behind the car in the driveway, spraying bullets in the general direction of the fleeing dognappers. Glass and splinters can we seen exploding over her head as they return fire, narrowly missing her.

There were no reports of any neighbors being shot. Police apprehended one 16-year-old suspect with no reported injuries. They won't know if the other three — including a getaway driver — or indeed either of the puppies, were struck by any of the bullets until they find them.

Broward Sheriff's Office confirmed the woman would not face any charges, as she was defending her home.

"I would have done anything to protect my girlfriend and my home, and my biggest goal was to make sure she was OK and we live to see tomorrow," she said.

Twitter however was just thankful no random neighbors were walking by at the time:

That’s not defending her home, that’s indiscriminately fitting an automatic weapon into traffic — Dominic Biondi (@DominicABiondi) October 19, 2021 @DominicABiondi

Ah yes, our good gal with a gun, spraying bullets randomly into the night. — Aubrey Maturin (@Paita535) October 19, 2021 @Paita535

If I'm the neighbor I just became the world's strongest advocate for gun control. — Pierre Poilievre's Burner Phone 🇨🇦💰(fake, obvs) (@PPollievre) October 20, 2021 @PPollievre

Good god, there needs to be classes taken to own a gun. I would have hated to be a random stranger out for a walk that night, or a kid walking home from a friends house. Talk about careless ownership. — Douglas K. Williams III (@InstigatorRules) October 20, 2021 @InstigatorRules

With that wild shooting, she should be glad she didn't get her dogs or her neighbors. — I'm Just A Girl (@dawnlyndel) October 20, 2021 @dawnlyndel

Passing motorist also returned fire at homeowner, but also will not face charges as they were standing they're ground. 🤣 — The Incredible Scott (@ScottIncredible) October 20, 2021 @ScottIncredible

How was that defending her home, they were already gone and she blindly shot all over the place. She should be charged with dangerous use of a firearm and putting the public in danger. — Warren (@Warren35393705) October 20, 2021 @Warren35393705

Did she think they left in a plane? — Nightmare Before CHRIStmas CARROLL (@Bookish44632342) October 19, 2021 @Bookish44632342

Should she actually be looking where she's shooting? — Րυɱ૦Ր Һคς ɿ੮ 🏴 (@BrandiLynn4Ever) October 20, 2021 @BrandiLynn4Ever

Based on how she's shooting, I would've guessed they were Seeing Eye dogs. — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) October 19, 2021 @BillyCorben