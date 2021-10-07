Woman Shares Her Own Receipts After Video of Her Rear Ending Lamborghini Goes Viral

TikTok/Instagram

There are two sideswipes to every story.

Everyone had a good laugh at the "crazy" lady blaming a Lamborghini driver after she rear-ended him ... but it looks like the last laugh might be hers.

The bizarre encounter went viral this week after Matt Heller, the founder of car accessory site Hornblasters, posted a video of what seemed like an unhinged woman freaking out at him — after she ran into the back of his $400k+ supercar.

However, it turns out she wasn't blaming him for that crash ... but an unseen one seconds earlier where he allegedly ran into her.

Maddy Gilsoul now says she planning to sue Heller for defamation.

The strange saga began on Monday, when Heller posted pictures of his wrecked Lambo, along with video of what happened ... or at least, some of the video.

It shows Gilsoul storming across a gas station parking lot to confront Heller, her Audi with a crushed fender left in traffic behind her:

"You hit my car!" she says, banging on his window. "You did that to the front of my f--king car!"

"Oh yeah?" Heller scoffs, laughing at her. "What's funny?" she demands, "That's my new f---ing car!"

"Uh, usually when you rear end somebody, that's not how this works," he tells her. "It's okay though, I'm gonna call the cops real quick ... but yeah, you're saying I hit you from behind?"

"No you hit me in the front of it. Remember, when I was at a red light, you went in front of me and hit my car!" she claimed. "Oh yeah?" he continues to giggle at her, "Okay, that's cool."

Heller's clip, which has more than 40 million views, then cuts to a witness showing him cellphone footage which certainly appears to show Maddy's black Audi turning left and running into the back of his white Lamborghini.

But what Heller's clip doesn't show is what happened right before that — where he appeared to sideswipe her first.

On Tuesday, Maddy posted her own receipts: a video shot just seconds beforehand, showing her black Audi waiting to turn left, with the white Lamborghini behind her. The Lambo quickly overtakes her — narrowly missing a cyclist in the process:

"Matt Heller went into oncoming traffic on a red light because I didn't turn left on yellow," Maddy claimed. "At that, almost hit a person. My lawyers will be serving him with slander."

She also shared photographs of the Lamborghini after the crash, with scour marks all along its right side — which were probably not caused by it being rear-ended.

"Guess he didn't wat to tell the whole story," she added. "goodbye to your reputation Matt I will be suing for defamation and slander."

Maddy's TikTok comments were filled with people apologizing for making judgement on the first video, without seeing the whole story.

"I'm so sorry this guy decided to gaslight you on here. I'm sorry for believing him without hearing your side too. I hope this all works out," one wrote.

"I just saw the full security cam. Where lambo almost kills some biker. I'm here to apologize for blaming you without you side," added another

"Girl! I'm here to apologize to you as a grown female. I judged. I did. I was wrong. Clean him out girl! His cackle makes me livid now!" said a third.

A fourth added: "Wow the guys laugh seems so much more psychotic now... he really knew what he was doin."

Some said Maddy was still in the wrong for rear-ending him, even classing it as road rage; but more still defended her, claiming they too would have tried to follow a hit and run car, and that she hit him by accident while trying to catch up.

As for Maddy herself, she had one final question: "why does your insurance say you drive a Volkswagen sweetheart?"