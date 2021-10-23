Joe Giudice Speaks Out on Teresa and Luis' Engagement: 'They Moved a Bit Quick'

Instagram/Getty

Two months after Joe and Teresa's divorce was finalized last year, the "RHONJ" star revealed she was dating Luis.

Luis had popped the question to Teresa on Tuesday during a magical getaway in Porto Heli, Greece that included synchronized fireworks, candles, roses and a violinist.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I'm happy for Teresa and Louie, I give them my blessings," Joe told Celebuzz! on Thursday. "I think they moved a bit quick into this romance but I'm glad she found her true love and wish them all the best."

Calling it his "official statement" on their engagement, Joe shared his interview via Instagram a day later.

On Friday night, Teresa shared clips and photos from the extravagant engagement at the Amanzoe Resort. She captioned the post, "My Fiancé you are such a beautiful person inside and out. I love everything about you especially your heart and the way you treat me and my daughters."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I am so lucky to have found you thank you for coming into my life," Teresa continued. "I know my parents sent you to me from that day I prayed to them on Bay Blvd. I adore you endlessly. You are the love of my life, my soulmate and my everything. I Love you ❤️"

Two months after Joe and Teresa's divorce was finalized last year -- marking the end of their 20-year marriage -- the "RHONJ" star revealed she was dating Luis.

At the time, Teresa posted a photo of the pair with the caption, "The BEST thing that came out of 2020."

Joe and Teresa share daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12.