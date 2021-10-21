Teresa Giudice and Boyfriend Luis Ruelas Get Engaged

Instagram

Teresa Giudice once told Andy Cohen, "I really feel like he's my soulmate."

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice will say "I do" for the second time.

Giudice, 49, and her boyfriend Luis "Louie" Ruelas, 46, are engaged after he popped the question on Tuesday. The couple have been together for a little more than a year.

Ruelas surprised his soon-to-be bride at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece and organized a proposal that included synchronized fireworks, candles, roses and a violinist.

A source described the magical moment to People Magazine, "It was absolutely exquisite, the choreographed fireworks display illuminated a 'Marry Me' sign as Louie got down on one knee. Teresa was completely surprised."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The "Real Housewives" star and her boyfriend started dating back in July 2020, although the couple didn't go Instagram official until December 2020.

Two months before the couple went public, the Bravo star had finalized her divorce with her ex-husband Joe Giudice.

Giudice posted a photo of the pair with the caption, "The BEST thing that came out of 2020."

People Magazine also reports that close friend and "RHONJ" alum Dina Manzo and her husband Dave Cantin were present during the proposal.

The 49-year-old shares four daughters with her ex-husband: Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12. Earlier in March, the reality TV star had reflected on the possibility of marriage to her now fiancé during her appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Although she couldn't confirm whether or not marriage was in the cards for the couple when Cohen asked, she told the host, "I really feel like he's my soulmate."

"I mean, you know, I feel it, so we'll see what happens," she added at the time.

It seems like ex-husband Joe is overall supportive of her new relationship. Teresa also told Cohen at the time that her new beau wanted to plan a trip to the Bahamas where her ex was living to spend time with him and his daughters.

"Louie wanted to go to the Bahamas and meet [Joe] — which I thought was the most amazing thing ever," she told Cohen. "He said he just wanted to talk to him and let him know he's not trying to take his place or anything. But he just wanted to meet him, 'cause I have daughters."