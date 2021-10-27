Bill Murray May Have Just Let Slip He's in the Upcoming Ant-Man Movie

Getty/Disney

In an interview with a German newspaper, Murray claimed he would be appearing in a Marvel movie — but didn't specify which one.

Bill Murray may be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Ant-man movie, "Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

During an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine, a German newspaper, the 71-year-old let slip: "You know, recently I made a Marvel movie."

The "SNL" actor was promoting "The French Dispatch", his newest project with Wes Anderson, which would mark his ninth. When the newspaper asked Murray about frequently working with the same directors, the actor used the blockbuster franchise as an example to detail what kind of directors he enjoyed collaborating with the most.

"I got to know the director – and really liked him very much. He was funny, humble, everything you want from a director," he stated referring to the Marvel project. "And with the cheerleader story 'Bring It On' he made a movie years ago which I think is damn good."

Murray dropped even more clues, "I agreed, although I'm not interested in these huge comic book adaptations as an actor otherwise…Let's put it this way: the director is a good guy."

Peyton Reed directed the iconic 2000s film "Bring It On"... and coincidentally has also directed "Ant-Man", "Ant-Man And The Wasp" and "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania", which is set to hit theaters in 2023.

Although fans can logically conclude the actor will be making an appearance in the MCU, it may be his first and last.

"I've at least tried out what it's like to shoot a Marvel movie. But I don't think I need that experience a second time."

In terms of working with fellow actors and directors in the industry, Murray's philosophy revolves around personality and demeanor.

He concluded his statement by saying, "I have mostly had a pretty good knack for avoiding the nasties of this industry. Fortunately, most good artists are also good people. At least that's how I experience it with my friends."

"Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania" will star Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as the tiny superhero duo, and Bill Murray as.... who knows!