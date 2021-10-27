US Marshals Hold Mom and Baby at Gunpoint After Raiding Wrong Apartment

TikTok

The young mother said the US Marshals Office told her to "get over it" and take a melatonin.

US Marshals looking for a murder suspect raided the wrong Florida apartment last week, terrifying a young mother and her baby at gunpoint, video shows.

Kada Staples said she and her three-month-old daughter were fast asleep when two armed men knocked on her door, according to a TikTok video she shared on Saturday.

"When the US Marshals show up to your house and rush you and your newborn baby out, running all through your home telling you they know you are lying and you're hiding someone in there just to find out they're at the wrong apartment," she wrote alongside the Ring clips.

"We were taking a nap and my Ring doorbell kept alerting me that there was motion detected," she explained. "When I clicked on it, there were two men standing there in bulletproof vests with guns pointing at my door."

After one of the marshals yells for Staples to "open the door" in the video, the young mother can be heard telling him that she is trying to put her dog in the kennel.

And even though she repeatedly says no one else is in the apartment, the other marshal says, "Tell him to come out with his hands up. We know he's in there. The place is surrounded."

Staples said she then cracked open the door and the armed men pushed her and her baby out of the way, per WFLA. "They are holding us at gunpoint, screaming, there is a gun about a foot away from her face," she told the outlet, adding that the marshals insisted, "We know Shamar is in there."

"With that, they run in my apartment," she continued. "There's probably 6 or 7 of them out there with guns. 3 or 4 of them run into my apartment and are running around. They are still yelling at me that I'm lying."

Staples said one of the officers eventually realized that they had the wrong apartment, informed the others and led the group out of her apartment and down the hallway to another one.

In her Ring videos, Staples can bee seen crying in the hallway while telling the marshals, "You guys came to the wrong apartment."

The man the marshals were searching for -- Shamar Johnson, who was wanted for a September homicide -- was found moments later in an apartment on Staples' floor, according to a statement from the federal law enforcement agency on Tuesday.

The statement also said Staples apartment "was not a target of the investigation," "team members did not make entry" and had Staples "not made contact with the team through the Ring doorbell, the team would not have had any contact with anyone" in her unit.

The statement did not include an apology, nor did any of the marshals apologize to Staples for their actions or mistake at the time, according to her account to WFLA.

As she was having trouble sleeping after the terrifying incident, Staples said she called the US Marshals Office seeking help from a mental health professional for anxiety.