Three Children Found Living Alone With Decomposing Remains of 9-Year-Old Brother in Houston Apartment

The mother and her boyfriend were tracked down, questioned — and released without charge.

Police in Houston have discovered three children living alone in an apartment with the decomposing remains of their 9-year-old brother.

The horrific find was made on Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex in Green Crest, when a teen boy called 911 to report that his sibling had been lying dead in the room next to his — for the past year.

When deputies arrived, they found the three children — aged 15, 10 and 7 — malnourished and showing signs of physical injury. On full display in one of the rooms they discovered the skeletal remains of a nine-year-old boy.

There were no adults to be found. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the children had been "abandoned, pretty much."

"It is believed the parents have not [lived] in the unit for several months," he said in a tweet.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, the Sheriff described it as "a very horrific set of circumstances," adding that the children had been "living in pretty deplorable conditions."

"Our hearts break for those three... I mean, they're still children. And for the one that has passed away," he said.

"At that age it appears they were caring, basically fending for each other, which is very sad."

He added: "I think the older sibling was basically doing the best he could to take care of the others."

Sheriff Gonzalez said it did not appear as though the children were locked into the apartment; he could not explain why it took the teen a year to report the death or seek help, adding he wasn't sure what access the children had to phones.

He said the body of the 9-year-old was not concealed.

"It appears the skeletal remains have been there for an extended period of time," he added. "Connecting all the dots at this point it seems they were in there while the body was deteriorating."

All three children were taken to hospital and treated. HCSO Homicide Unit, Child Abuse Unit, and Crime Scene Unit are all part of the investigation, while Child Portection Services were also summoned.

It is unclear if any of the children were enrolled in school.

On Monday morning, Sheriff Gonzalez posted an update on Twitter, revealing that the mother had been tracked down late on Sunday night.