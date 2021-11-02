Jazz Jennings Discusses 100-Pound Weight Gain, Family Fat-Shaming Her In I Am Jazz Teaser

TLC

Jazz Jennings is opening up about her struggles with binge-eating disorder.

In the first look for Season 7 for the TLC series "I Am Jazz," which dropped Monday, the reality star detailed how her 100-pound weight gain has affected her life.

"Two years ago, I was on my way to one of the greatest institutions in the world, but I was actually struggling severely with mental health issues," Jazz, 21, began in the clip, referring to her acceptance to Harvard. "I started binge eating, and I gained weight, and more weight, and more weight. And now, almost 100 pounds heavier, here I am today."

The teaser then cut to Jazz struggling to participate in various physical activities. "Having all this extra weight, I can't do so many things with my body that I used to be able to do," she explained in a voiceover.

The first look also teased drama between Jazz and her family regarding her dietary habits, including a snippet of a scene in which Jazz revealed what a typical breakfast looks like for her.

"Fast food, maybe a donut or two and then maybe two bagels," she said to a woman, who was presumably a professional, while surrounded by a few family members.

At another point in the teaser, Jazz's mother, Jeanette said, "Even when we think we're doing something right, she falls off the wagon." Reflecting on how her family's been responding to her struggles in a confessional, Jazz added, "I do experience fat-shaming from my family. It makes me feel really humiliated."

Meanwhile, the trailer also showed Jazz's parents' concern about her going to Harvard amid her health struggles.

"This isn't going to cut it at Harvard," Jeanette said to Jazz, who was in bed. "I'm not going to be here to get you up."

In another scene, Jazz's father, Greg, told her, "You've got to really consider whether you could even go up to school."

"As long as I get off my lazy ass, then --," Jazz replied, to which Jeanette interrupted, saying Jazz "keep[s] making empty promises."

"I can tell you that it's different now, because it's now or never," Jazz said, as her mom tried to protest. "It's now or never at this point!"

"Prove it, because you're all talk!" Jeanette fired back as the clip concluded.

Over the summer, Jazz revealed in an Instagram post that she suffers from "binge-eating disorder." At the time, the LBGTQ+ activist shared side-by-side photos of herself, above, saying she decided to speak about her weight gain to keep herself accountable in her new health journey.

"As many of you have noticed, over the past few years, I have gained a substantial amount of weight," she began. "I suffer from binge-eating disorder, a disease in which I'm not only addicted to food, but I eat it in large quantities."

Jazz said her "binging" -- along with side effects from her medications -- caused her to gain almost 100 pounds over the last two years.

"I'm posting this photo because it's time for me to address my weight gain and hold myself accountable," she continued. "I'm ready to change my ways; I've been saying I'm ready to turn over a new leaf, but I'm running out of trees now."

"I'm ready to take the initiative and create positive changes when it comes to my health and body."

While she acknowledged she has a "fabulous team" of professionals, family members and friends to support her, Jazz said it is up to her to take the initiative.

"At the end of the day, I have to be the one committed toward bettering myself," she wrote. "I know I have the power in me to lose the weight, and I intend on sharing my progress with all of you. Love you all, and thanks for understanding the battle I'm fighting to win."