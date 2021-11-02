Ohio Child Finds Sewing Needle Embedded in Trick-or-Treat Candy

Fostoria Police

Police are offering to X-ray children's Halloween hauls.

Police in Ohio are warning parents to check their children's Halloween candy after sewing needles were found hidden inside.

"Why ... why would anyone do this? We've all heard of these types of things happening, but to actually have someone do this in our community is truly disturbing!" Fostoria PD wrote in a Facebook post.

"This sewing needle was located by an observant child who reported receiving it after Trick-or-Treating in the area of N. Union, Summit, and Rock Streets in Fostoria last night," added police.

Officers shared a photo of a mini KitKat, the silver tip to the sharp needle just about visible at the end of the wrapper. A second picture showed the chocolate bar dissected, revealing where the needle had been callously inserted.

"Although we only are aware of 2 pieces of candy being involved, we take this seriously and are appalled that anyone would be so demented as to want to hurt children in our community" Chief Keith Loreno said.

Police said both tainted candies had sewing needles hidden inside; they have not tracked down the exact address they came from.

As a result, a local hospital offered to X-ray children's Trick-or-Treat hauls to check for any more hidden metal. Police advised concerned parents to go to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, where staff were ready to scan candies with a portable machine.

While the widespread reports of tainted Halloween candy through the years have been debunked as something of an urban myth, it apparently does happen in isolated incidents.