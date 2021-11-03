Zipline Instructor Sacrifices Himself to Save Woman: Witness

Facebook/Instagram

Friends claim he let go, rather than let them both die.

A zipline instructor who fell to his death on Saturday sacrificed himself to save a customer, his friends claim.

Joaquin Romero, 34, died after plunging 100ft to the ground from the La Jolla Zoom Zipline in Pauma Valley, California.

According to his friend, Romero was helping a woman get harnessed onto the cable, when she began sliding out off the platform; he grabbed her and tried to pull her back, but could not — dragging them both out onto the zipline.

According to its website, the zipline has a maximum weight restriction of 250lbs.

With them both stranded in the middle of the sagging line, the friend said Romero — fearing his weight would cause them both to fall — selflessly let go.

First responders found Romero 100ft below with major trauma injuries, Fox5 reported. Using low-angle rope rescue system, they pulled him up to the roadside, before airlifting him to Sharp Memorial Hospital. Sadly, he succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning.

"We are saddened and heart-broken over the recent tragic accident involving one of our employees at the La Jolla Zip Zoom Zipline," Normal Contreras, tribal chairwoman with the La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians, told the outlet.

"The Tribe, Tribal officials, employees and Tribal members extend our sincere condolences to our employee and his family for their loss. Like any employer, we pride ourselves on having a safe working environment and a safe and enjoyable experience for our customers."

"Given the circumstances of the accident, the Tribe is conducting an in-depth and comprehensive investigation, in coordination and cooperation with federal and state authorities. Until this investigation is completed, we won't be able to provide any further comment on this incident. We ask that you join us in keeping our employee and his family in our prayers."

On its website, the zipline course boasts heights of 300 to 2,700 feet and speeds up to 55 mph. It is open to all ages.

Two people can zipline together — if the parallel cable is used.