This Is How Mary Cosby and Meredith Marks Reacted After Learning of Jen Shah's Arrest

Bravo

"My heart's broken," Mary said.

In case you missed it, on the latest episode of "RHOSLC," Jen, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose and Jennie Nguyen were all about to head to Vail -- where they'd meet Meredith and Mary -- aboard a party bus, when Shah got a phone call. She claimed to her co-stars that her husband Sharrieff Sr. was in the hospital with "internal bleeding," and told them to head out without her. 12 minutes later, Homeland Security and the NYPD pulled up to arrest Jen. But when they arrived, Shah was nowhere to be found.

As shown in a preview clip for next Sunday's upcoming episode of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," Meredith appeared to be absolutely shocked by the news as she and Mary waited for the rest of the group to arrive in Vail.

In the teaser, Mary arrived at Meredith's house. After looking for her and following her voice, Cosby was surprised to find Marks taking a bubble bath. Meredith then brought up Jen.

"Do you know what's going on?" Meredith asked Mary, who replied, "My heart's broken. But I just found out, just like maybe, when I got here."

In a confessional, Mary explained, "I first heard about Jen's arrest from [her husband Robert Sr.] and I didn't believe him, but then I [saw] it on the news [and] then I knew, 'Okay, this is real.'"

During Cosby and Marks' conversation, Meredith discussed a phone call she had with Lisa regarding what happened on the bus. "She said that Jen had received a call that Sharrieff was in the hospital," she relayed.

When Mary asked if the news about Sharrieff was "true," Meredith bluntly replied, "No," as Cosby then covered her face with her hands. Meredith continued, "Whoever was on the other end of that phone call tipped Jen off and within 10 minutes the FBI, the Homeland Security and a full SWAT team came to arrest her."

At first, Cosby appeared to be at a loss for words, before she then said, "Shut that front door."

"Yeah," Meredith replied, to which Mary said, "Meredith, no." Marks then repeated, "Yeah."

Watch the full preview clip, above.

Following last Sunday's episode, Barlow appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" after the episode, breaking down to Andy Cohen what went down when law enforcement swarmed the bus.

She first stated she still doesn't know who was on the other end of Jen's phone call. "Jen said someone called her and said Sharrieff had internal bleeding. In the moment, I 100% believed Jen that Sharrieff had internal bleeding and she had to go," said Barlow.

While speaking about the incident in an interview with Insider, which was published on Sunday, Lisa admitted that she "literally had PTSD for weeks from it" and "felt emotionally traumatized."

Shah was arrested in March, after she was accused of generating and selling "lead lists" of innocent people who could be targeted as part of a telemarketing scam for almost a decade. Many of the victims were elderly and working class. She pled not guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering charges in April. All of this is sure to unfold on the show in the episodes ahead.