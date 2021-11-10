General Hospital 'Stands in Solidarity' with Trans Community Amid Ingo Rademacher Controversy

Getty/ABC

The actor commented on the show's Instagram post pledging their support.

ABC's "General Hospital" made an announcement in support of the trans community amid the transphobic controversy surrounding former star Ingo Rademacher.

On Wednesday, a post on the show's Instagram read, "General Hospital stands in solidarity with the trans community." It included a link to GLAAD for additional resources and information on trans issues.

The share comes after Rademacher was called out for sharing a transphobic social media post over the weekend. On his Instagram, he retweeted a meme misgendering the nation's first openly transgender four-star officer and highest-ranking trans official Dr. Rachel Levine by calling her a "dude."

After trans actress Cassandra James, who has played trans doctor Terry Randolph on "GH" since 2018, was joined by several other costars in slamming Rademacher, he took to his social media to say he was sorry for not crossing out "dude," but maintained he did not "think it was ok" to "call a transgender an empowered woman."

Meanwhile, Rademacher also commented on the show's solidarity post on Wednesday by writing, "Hey GH family. I also stand with the trans community and said so for many years. I also apologized for being insensitive to the trans community with my comment."

"I am a man of integrity and will stand by my mistakes," he continued. "Nor do I delete posts and pretend they didn't happen. 🌈peace and love to all. I pray for a world where no one should ever be afraid to come out."

Maurice Benard, who plays Sonny Corinthos on "GH," replied, writing, "thank you, Ingo, sometimes we can turn a wrong situation into a positive awareness."

James also commented on initial GH post, sharing, "💙💗💗💙"