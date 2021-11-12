Tara Reid Claims Nobody Hooked Up on Set of American Pie

Getty/Everett Collection

Seems the only one who saw any action... was the pie.

Tara Reid has claimed that there were exactly zero hook-ups on the set of "American Pie".

Despite the sexually-charged nature of the smash hit 90s teen comedy — the actress insists it was all kept very professional when the cameras stopped rolling.

"Not one of us hooked up with anyone," she told Page Six. "I can put that on the record."

The 46-year-old — who was just 23 when the film premiered — claims one of the reasons the cast kept it platonic was because they all started "so young."

"[For] a lot of people, it was their first movie," she said. "And we became more of like a family, and brother and sister. It's, like, you wouldn't date your brother. There was just this certain amount of respect and no hooking up at all."

Besides, many of her castmates were in relationships outside of work at the time.

"When you do a movie, it's not about that," she said. "It's about making a great film with each other and keeping the chemistry."

By American Pie's own script logic, when a girl tells you her "number", you usually have to multiply that by three (according to Stifler, anyway); however three times zero is still zero... so there's that.

The coming-of-age classic centers on four high school friends and their pact to lose their virginity before graduation. Alongside Reid, the iconic ensemble cast included Jason Biggs, Chris Klein, Alyson Hannigan, Natasha Lyonne, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Mena Suvari, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Seann William Scott, Eugene Levy, Jennifer Coolidge and John Cho.

On a budget of just $11million, it grossed more that $235million worldwide, spawning three sequels, five spin-offs and a lexicon entry — MILF — that lives on today.

Rumors of a fifth theatrical film have circulated for years — and Reid, for one, hopes it materializes.

"We all really want it to happen," she said. "So hopefully it works."

"American Pie was such a big part of our generation, and I hope we could reunite and do it again, but we'll see."

More than two decades on, she insisted the cast remain good friends.