LA Model Dead, Designer Friend Brain Dead After Being Dumped Outside Separate Hospitals by Masked Men, Family Say

Police think it was an overdose — the husband suspects foul play.

An aspiring model was found dead on a sidewalk outside an LA hospital on Sunday morning — hours before her friend was discovered brain dead outside another hospital... both dumped there by the same unmarked car, their family says.

Christy Giles, 24 (pictured), and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, went to a party on Saturday night in Downtown Los Angeles, before heading to an apartment in West LA.

"Twelve hours later three men in an all black, masked in bandanas; with license plates removed, dropped Christy off on the sidewalk of a hospital," a GoFundMe for the women claims. "Christy was already lifeless and pronounced dead at the scene."

"Two hours later the same vehicle with two masked men dropped her friend, Hilda off at a different hospital," it claims. "Hilda currently remains on life support with no brain activity with little possibility of recovery."

LAPD told ABC7 initial investigation points to a possible overdose; but according to Giles' husband Jan Cilliers, foul play was involved.

The bereaved husband said he was visiting his dad in San Francisco over the weekend, while his wife stayed behind and went out with two friends, at 5 PM on Saturday evening — 12 hours from when she was last heard from.

The third friend went home, but told him the two women had met some men at a party down town before heading back to the apartment.

Cilliers said he and his wife had had shared their locations with each other via cellphone for safety.

"I've got all the messages that she exchanged with anybody else that night and she was texting Marcela, the girl that she was with, at 5:30 saying let's get out of here with the wide eye emoji," he said.

After digging though iCloud, he said no more messages had been sent or read.

12 hours after that last text was sent, Giles would be found dead outside Southern California Hospital in Culver City; two hours later, Hilda was found at Kaiser Permanente hospital in West LA, where she remains in critical condition.

Cilliers believes both women were drugged.

"Marcela's toxicology report came back, and I guess they found heroin in her system, which is nothing that either of those girls would ever do, not voluntarily," Cilliers told ABC.

"This story is by no means unique," Cilliers wrote in the GoFundMe. "Since Saturday we've all received a number of messages from other females who have eerily similar stories, except the only difference between them & Christy and Hilda, is they survived."

He said the fundraiser, which has already raised $81k, will go towards funeral and memorial costs, as well as private investigators "in order to put a concrete case together to bring justice for both of these beautiful, innocent young women who are no longer with us. Moreover, to protect every other female out there who has been or could be grossly affected in a similar way."