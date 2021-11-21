Jen Shah Breaks Down, Denies Any Wrongdoing on RHOSLC After Arrest

Bravo

She also explained that phone call about Sharrieff's "internal bleeding" ... while one costar says she wants nothing to do with Jen anymore.

After an episode spent talking about her and her last week, Jen Shah returned to "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" on Sunday night to share some of her side of the story.

Over the past two hours of the show, viewers watched her costars react to her shocking arrest. Shah stands accused of generating and selling "lead lists" of innocent people who could be targeted as part of a telemarketing scam for almost a decade. Many of the victims were elderly and working class. She pled not guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering charges in April.

Tonight, we saw her meet with her lawyer Clayton after entering her plea.

"What I have been accused of is absolutely the complete opposite of anything I would ever do in my life," she said right off the bat, in a confessional. "If I have any fault, it is because I am too giving and I help too many people."

Speaking with her lawyer, she said the whole situation was "like, surreal, you know?" She went on to say that, at the time she was arrested, she thought her husband Sharrieff was sick. As viewers saw, she got a phone call while on a van with her costars -- and left abruptly, claiming her other half had "internal bleeding." After she was apprehended by authorities, the other women simply assumed she lied about the hospital thing and actually got a call giving her a heads up about the arrest. Not so, according to Jen.

"When I was sitting on the bus, I got a phone call that showed my husband's phone number on my phone. Then, I was like, wait, this is not my husband's voice," she claimed in a confessional. "They told me, 'You need to go home, get Omar and come meet Sharrieff, he's at the University of Utah hospital.' I immediately went to, 'Oh my god, is Sharrieff okay? This is an emergency.'"

Speaking with her attorney, she said that after she left, she was asked to pull over by authorities hoping to speak with her. "I didn't know what was going on," she added.

"I feel like I'm still in shock. I didn't grow up with a lot, I worked so hard to get where I am," she then said, in tears. "To have this happen, I tried to help so many people along the way. I don't understand. The worst part about it is, I'll take whatever. But to have it affect my husband and my sons is killing me. I don't want them to hurt."

That was all we saw of Jen that night, but the other ladies in the cast still had plenty to say about her arrest.

Lisa Barlow was beside herself, believing Shah isn't "who we think she is." She then accused Jen of sending the women in the cast "disturbing" text messages from a mystery number after their fallout in Las Vegas last season. Barlow explained she believed Jen was sending them because the person spelt "because" the same way Shah did, writing "bcuz."

Meredith Marks said she had hired a private investigator because her son Brooks Marks -- with whom Jen has had drama -- was "being threatened." The investigator, per Meredith, said "it was extraordinarily likely it was coming from Jen."

She then asked the other women if any of them still wanted to be friends with Shah moving forward. Neither Jennie Nguyen nor Heather Gay were ready to write her off completely, but Marks was done. "Can we talk about the hundreds of lives she's ruined through her actions? And I'm supposed to feel bad for her?" Meredith exclaimed. "At what point do you say enough is enough?! We're not friends, we're at a zero. You have to have trust to be friends. I gave the chances. She's continually abused me and slapped me in the face. Why would I show up for her? You tell me."

Meredith eventually said she was "finished" with Jen -- adding, in a confessional, she'd be "utterly revolted" in Shah should the allegations be proven true. She then told all the women, "I do not want her in my presence, I don't want her in my store, I don't want her in my home and I don't want her near my family. If you want to invite Jen, do not invite me."

Of course, that's not going to happen, as a trailer for the season showed to two get into it somewhere down the line.