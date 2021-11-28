Would Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Bill Gates Be Villains or Heroes on 'The Boys'? Erin Moriarty Weighs In (Exclusive)

Getty

Starlight's allies... or enemies?

They're mysterious, they're loaded, and they already kinda rule the world... so Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Elon Musk pretty much tick all the movie villain boxes.

But in the world of "The Boys", where the line between good guys and bad guys is a little blurred — on which side of the divide would the trio fall?

Erin Moriarty, who plays Starlight on the Amazon Prime hit series, had no hesitation giving her opinion... on two of them anyway, as Jeff Bezos is technically her boss:

"Oh that's an interesting question and I feel like the Amazon snipers will shoot me down if I answer that," she dodged with superhero-like reflexes.

The other two, she insisted while leaving Zinque Cafe in LA recently, are definite good guys.

"Honestly I like Bill Gates and what he does with vaccines," she said, "and I think even though Elon Musk is heavily criticized I have a feeling he's going to make a better impact on the world than most of us, in terms of the environment, so I'm not for the vilification of Elon Musk.... I like an electric car!"

The 27-year-old shrugged off criticism Bezos and Musk faced for dallying in a personal space race while the planet we have suffers, or Gates calling for climate change from the top of his super yacht (which are all pretty supervillain-sounding pursuits, to be fair).

"Yeah I know, I know," she sighed. "I do feel like though ultimately with what [Gates] does with the vaccine world, and Elon Musk like I said with the whole environment..."

"I think Starlight would try and just work in conjunction with Elon Musk and all the things that he does with the environment."

While "The Boys" features plenty of female butt-kickers — both good and bad — such as Queen Maeve, Stormfront, Kimiko, and of course, Starlight herself, Moriarty agrees the "damsel in distress" is a tired TV trope that still needs putting to bed.

"I think we've seen enough strong men in strong roles, period," she declared. "I think we need more women in strong roles for about a century to overcompensate for the men taking up that arena, to be honest."

And will the upcoming season 3 of "The Boys" feature even more diverse roles?