George Takei Brands William Shatner 'Unfit Guinea Pig' After Space Flight

Oh my! The feud that started in space and continued back on Earth ... appears to have gone back up to space again.

George Takei has branded William Shatner an "unfit guinea pig" after his former co-star's Blue Origin flight earlier this week.

Speaking to Page Six, the 84-year-old snarked: "He's boldly going where other people have gone before."

"He’s a guinea pig, 90 years old and it's important to find out what happens," Takei continued at the opening of "Thoughts of a Colored Man" on Broadway on Wednesday night..

"So 90 years old is going to show a great deal more on the wear and tear on the human body, so he'll be a good specimen to study. Although he's not the fittest specimen of 90 years old, so he'll be a specimen that's unfit!"

The decades-long feud between the former Enterprise crewmates is something of Star Trek legend, with Captain Kirk and Mr. Sulu firing proton torpedo potshots at each other at several points throughout the years.

Takei has previously blasted Shatner's alleged controlling attitude on the set of the original series, accusing him on many occasions of pulling publicity stunts — including reigniting their feud — and once even referring to him as "a douche."

He claimed in his autobiography that Shatner altered the script of the fifth Star Trek film — which Shatner directed — to prevent Sulu obtaining the rank of Captain. In Star Trek lore, he does eventually gain command of the USS Excelsior.

Shatner meanwhile has referred to Takei as "jealous" and "a disturbed individual", and once said the character he'd like to play other than Kirk was Sulu "So I wouldn't have to deal with George Takei." He followed that up by "joking" he'd rather Takei have died instead of Leonard Nimoy.

"The poor man. There's such sickness there. It's so patently obvious there's a psychosis there. I don’t know what his original thing about me was. … Apparently I didn’t let somebody have a close-up," Shatner once said in an interview after allegedly being snubbed an invite to Takei's 2008 wedding, which Takei denies.

"There must be something else inside George that is festering and makes him so unhappy that he takes it out on me. It's sad. I feel nothing but pity for him."