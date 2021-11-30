Josh Duggar Admitted to Molesting Young Girls as Early as Age 12, Court Hears

Getty

Questions about the place of women in the Duggar church led Jim Bob to tell the court, "I'm not a male chauvinist. My wife is wiser than I am."

A judge heard testimony from a Duggar family friend on Monday who claimed Josh Duggar previously admitted to molesting four younger girls starting at the age of 12.

In March 2003, Josh confessed to his father, Jim Bob, and mother, Michelle, along with their friends Jim and Bobye Holt that he had fondled girls. According to Bobye's testimony, Josh had admitted to the assaults at least three times to her knowledge: once the year before -- to both of his parents -- in 2003, and again in 2005 to the Holts.

The testimony was given in a hearing to determine whether previous allegations -- some dating back decades -- should be admitted into the trial. Josh was arrested in April 2021, and charged with one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. If convicted he faces up to 20 years behind bars. Jury selection begins Tuesday.

The former reality star's attorneys have claimed in court documents that other people had access to Josh's computer at work, where the illegal material was found, which they say authorities failed to properly investigate.

The defense have also asked for the trial to solely focus on the child pornography allegations. "Let's have a trial about what actually happened in May of 2019," attorney Justin Gelfand asked the judge, according to People.

While the prosecution wants to use Josh's alleged admissions as evidence, the defense argued that the testimony on Monday involved private confessions he gave to clergy, seeking spiritual counsel, and were protected by religious privilege.

However, Bobye Holt told the court that she was never a leader or elder at the Duggar's church, as women were not allowed to be; her hearing Josh's confession seemed to undermine claims of religious privilege.

She also claimed the conversations with the Duggars was one between parents, and not a church discussion, although she did recall some prayer being involved.

In apparent response to her comments about the place women hold in his church, Jim Bob insisted, "I'm not a male chauvinist." He then added, "My wife is wiser than I am."

Judge Timothy L. Brooks also questioned how far that religious privilege extended, as reporting child abuse was mandatory. Brooks asked for further briefings as the trial proceedings resumed Tuesday for jury selection.

In 2015 In Touch published a police report from 2006, which showed an investigation into accusations Josh molested five underage girls, including some of his sisters.

In a statement to People at the time, Josh said: "as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends …. I would do anything to go back to those teen years and take different actions. I sought forgiveness from those I had wronged and asked Christ to forgive me and come into my life."