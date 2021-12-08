Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval On Raquel-James Split: 'It Was Very Shocking'

Bravo/WWHL/Instagram

"It was probably the most surprising moment that we've had on 'Vanderpump Rules' in years."

While appearing on Tuesday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," the two reacted to their co-stars calling off their engagement, calling the news "very shocking."

Andy first noted that Raquel and James broke the news of their breakup to their "Vanderpump Rules" cast members, including Ariana and Tom, while filming the show's Season 9 reunion on Friday. "We all heard for the first time at the reunion," said Andy, 53.

Ariana, 38, pointed out that she and Tom had been with Raquel and James only a couple of days prior to the reunion taping.

"We were just at Disneyland with them, like, two days before that and I never would have thought anything was amiss, so it was very shocking," she explained.

Tom, 38, added, "It was probably the most surprising moment that we've had on 'Vanderpump Rules' in years."

When asked whether the couple believes Raquel and James' split is "for good," Ariana said, "Well, when I saw her Instagram Stories of her moving out and stuff with her dad. I was like, 'This feels very real.'" Tom nodded in agreement.

Meanwhile, also during Ariana and Tom's "WWHL" appearance, the former was asked by a viewer what she believed was the "biggest red flag" between Raquel and James.

"I say this with nothing but love in my heart for James," Ariana said, "but I think that when he stopped drinking and became sober. ... There were other issues that he was not going to -- his kind of refusal to go to real therapy honestly is a huge red flag for me."

Raquel, 26, and James, 29, both announced the news of their split on Sunday. The former couple shared identical posts to Instagram, posting a photo of them together along with a statement.

"After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement," they both captioned the shot, above. "We love each other very much, but we aren't in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love."

The two went public with their relationship back in 2016 and became engaged last May, announcing their engagement on Instagram at the time.

Raquel posted a series of photos, including one of her rock, writing, "James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of 'RACHELLA' Friday night... and I said YES! I'm over the Coachella moon ✨🌵🌙 #RACHELLA."

James shared a shot of him and Raquel kissing. "THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, said yes," he captioned the photo. "💍💕 #RACHELLA."