Vanderpump Rules Stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss Call Off Engagement

Instagram

Despite the split the two were certainly on the same page on social media as they shared identical posts to Instagram.

While James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss posted about their breakup on Sunday, the moment Leviss returned her engagement ring is said to have been caught on tape.

During the reunion taping for "Vanderpump Rules" the two reality stars are said to have formally called their wedding off, per a source with People. Meanwhile an insider with Us Weekly also confirmed the former couple explained their breakup during the Season 9 reunion taping on Friday.

Despite the premarital discord, the two were certainly on the same page on social media as they shared identical posts to Instagram.

"After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement," both shared. "We love each other very much, but we aren't in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Raquel first announced news of their engagement on May 19, sharing a pic of her rock with the caption: "James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of 'RACHELLA' Friday night... and I said YES! I’m over the Coachella moon ✨🌵🌙 #RACHELLA".

James posted of the engagement: "THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, said yes. 💍 💕 #RACHELLA."

Previously the reality star had credited his fiancee with helping him in his battle with addiction.