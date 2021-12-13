Company Slammed for Making 10 Crawling Teachers Grab for $1 Bills for School Funds During Hockey Game

Twitter

Both "Hunger Games" and "Squid Game" were trending soon after.

A mortgage company in South Dakota is being slammed for making teachers crawl on their hands and knees to scramble for $1 bills to raise funds for their schools.

The "Dash for Cash" event pitted ten educators against each other during half time of a Sioux Falls Stampede junior hockey game on Saturday night, and saw $5,000 in singles being spilled onto a mat in the middle of the ice.

The teachers had five minutes to grab as many notes as they could, as the crowd bayed; while the event was surely set up with the best of intentions, nobody seemed to predict how such a video would look on social media:

Ever wonder what $5,000 one dollar bills look like? pic.twitter.com/q4M1dkorn5 — Annie Todd (@AnnieTodd96) December 12, 2021 @AnnieTodd96

The video quickly went viral, with descriptions like "dehumanizing", "dystopian", "degrading" and "humiliating"; both "Squid Game" and "Hunger Games" soon trended on Twitter as users drew comparisons.

Among those appalled was MLK's daughter Bernice King, quoting her dad as she expressed outrage.

"This just should not be," she tweeted. "'A nation that continues year after year to spend more money on military defense than on programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual doom.' -MLK"

This just should not be.



“A nation that continues year after year to spend more money on military defense than on programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual doom.” -MLK https://t.co/8fTNMlJQAa — Be A King (@BerniceKing) December 13, 2021 @BerniceKing

My mother has been an educator since before I was born. Imagining her crawling on an ice-rink floor for dollar bills for the enjoyment of a crowd brings me to a boil pretty quickly. This is not how we should treat people. Not #teachers. Not ever. Photos: @argusleader #SouthDakota pic.twitter.com/mqiI4Jdr9k — Doug Murano 🎃 (@doug_murano) December 13, 2021 @doug_murano

Got an email from our son’s district encouraging us to attend this game so we could cheer for “our” teacher. Not only do our teachers get paid less, get disrespected more by our leaders, but now they’re circus monkeys used for entertainment? #gross #nothanks #hifromsd https://t.co/6HbVHEIWS6 — CareBear1920 (@KaySch10) December 12, 2021 @KaySch10

Is this supposed to be cute and fun? It’s not. How about donating money to a teacher or school instead of having them fight over 1 dollar bills? This shows how poorly funded our education system is and how little respect our society has for educators. — Alexandra D (@a_del007) December 13, 2021 @a_del007

This is disgusting. We have sunk so low. Our poor teachers. Humiliated. — Russell Hogan (@DrTrout4) December 13, 2021 @DrTrout4

It would be lovely if SouthDakota could learn to read a room. — Kathleen Taylor (@MoreFatGramma) December 12, 2021 @MoreFatGramma

I didn't find it funny today, and I won't find it funny when I quit the teaching profession at the end of the year.



It's a dying profession and stuff like this makes it pretty obvious why. https://t.co/VjyfqiRR5b — Where's your head at? 🌾 (@JColeinSD) December 13, 2021 @JColeinSD

That somebody thought it'd be fun to watch teachers scramble for classroom cash at a Sioux Falls, SD hockey game makes me want to cry.



This isn't entertainment.

These people guide and prepare our kids.

They shield them from bullets when necessary.



Show some fucking respect.😡 pic.twitter.com/KAZnR8gQbG — 🥀Lane🥀 (@lanechanged) December 12, 2021 @lanechanged

The "game" was sponsored by local lender CU Mortgage Direct. "With everything that has gone on for the last couple of years with teachers and everything, we thought it was an awesome group thing to do for the teachers," Ryan Knudson, Director of Business Development and Marketing told the Argus Leader (before the criticism broke). "The teachers in this area, and any teacher, they deserve whatever the heck they get."

But many online questioned why the company didn't just donate direct to the schools, without the spectacle that left each teacher stuffing an average of $500 down their shirts.

According to the Washington Post, South Dakota teachers are the second-worst paid in the U.S. -- behind only Mississippi -- earning an average of just $49k per annum. The government spent-per-student rate is not much better, ranked 38th among the states.

As such, the teachers themselves weren't complaining about any little cash they could get to help their students.

"I think it's really cool when the community offers an opportunity like this for things that educations a lot of times pay out of pocket for," said Alexandria Kuyper, who walked away with $592 in small denomination bills.

Barry Longden, the night's big winner with $616, said he was spending it on equipment for the Harrisburg High School e-sports club he coaches.

"Getting that equipment for the kids is really just the big component of what gives them access to this because otherwise, it's really accessible for most kids," he said.