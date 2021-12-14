Beth S. Labeled a 'Karen' by David During Heated Yacht Trip on Real World Homecoming (Exclusive)

Paramount+

"My daughter told me to watch out for your f---ing ass. My daughter was right."

Rough waters ahead!

It didn't take long for a yacht trip to hit a few waves on "The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles," when the cast started butting heads over Kevin Edwards' vaping aboard the ship.

In this exclusive clip from Wednesday's new episode of the Paramount+ series, the gang -- reunited 28 years after their season originally aired on MTV -- sits down for a meal together on the boat, when Beth Anthony suddenly excuses herself from the table.

In a confessional, she explains why: "I've had a few experiences so far with David vaping and blowing stuff directly in my face."

As he continues to vape, Beth Stolarczyk follows Beth A. and asks what's going on. "I have 34 years clean, I don't want second-hand inhalation, that's all," Anthony explains. Both Beths are on the same page when it comes to his smoking, as Stolarczyk adds, "I don't want him smoking weed at the table either. I don't want to smell that s---."

"I've been in recovery a long time. There's a lot of situations where people do smoke weed and I just remove myself and try not to make a big deal out of it. I'm not comfortable losing my recovery," Anthony tells her costar and former roommate. "And I don't know enough about vaping to know, but I just don't want to chance it. That's my choice. But I'm good, thank you Beth for caring about me, but I'm alright."

While Anthony made it sound like she didn't care to push the issue further, Stolarczyk returns to the table and asked David if he minds "not smoking weed at the table." David, however, is adamant it's not marijuana -- but tobacco.

"My daughter told me to watch out for your f---ing ass. My daughter was right," he then tells Beth S., as footage from two days prior shows his daughter telling him just that. "My daughter was right. Keep an eye on your ass. My daughter told you to not trust you and to watch out for you. So leave me alone, please."

As he gets up from the table, she tells him, "I don't know why you're getting upset about it" -- leading to David telling her he's "not upset," before calling her a "Karen" twice and asking her to leave him alone.

The footage ends with Tami Roman telling him, "Let's not do that one."

The full episode drops Wednesday at midnight on Paramount+ -- and this only seems like the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the boat bickering between Stolarczyk and Edwards.