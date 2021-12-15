Tayshia Adams Accuses Colton Underwood of Making Up 'Elaborate Story' About Fantasy Suite Date

Getty

"I don't know what you're trying to cover and I don't know why you're dragging me down for something that's not even true."

Tayshia Adams is calling out Colton Underwood for allegedly spreading misinformation about their Fantasy Suite date on "The Bachelor" in his Netflix docuseries.

Adams made it to the final three of his season, before losing out to Cassie Randolph. Colton would later come out as gay, something he detailed on the streamer's "Coming Out Colton," which dropped earlier this month. On the series, he shared his side of what went down -- or rather, didn't -- during their Fantasy Suite date, an account Adams is now disputing.

"Fantasy Suites in The Bachelor world is an overnight date and being labeled the virgin bachelor, everybody was so interested if I would lose my virginity in the show," Colton said on the show. "People saw my date with Tayshia sitting there at dinner nervous. What people saw was like this blossoming relationship and what was about to be a huge step for me and for us, but in reality I didn't want to go into the Fantasy Suite. I didn't want to put Tayshia through that."

"I knew I was attracted to men, but I felt like if I lose my virginity in the Fantasy Suite, is it going to please me enough to keep me wanting to be straight," he added. "Crossing that line was such a big deal because it would force me one way or the other and I didn't know which way that was gonna be."

Speaking with Onyeka Ehie, who was one of his contestants that season, on his docuseries Colton said he "felt so bad, even like for Tayshia because I remember that night, I slept in sweatpants and a sweatshirt." He added, "It was like 78 degrees in the thing and I was like sweating. I just don’t want to giver her the wrong impression."

He also said Adams didn't try anything with him, saying she was "so respectful and so nice and nurturing and great. Totally, totally, very classy and awesome."

Appearing on Becca Kufrin's Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Kufrin -- who had Colton as a contestant of her season of "The Bachelorette" before he became "The Bachelor" -- asked Adams about Underwood's comments regarding their overnight date.

"First of all, I think it's extremely rude. Don't make me seem like this pity case, like he felt so bad for me," said Adams -- who added she had not actually watched his Netflix series. "Anyway, I'm not the only person he should be feeling bad for, there's other women that were trying to fall in love with you and really putting their hearts on the line, so if feel bad for me in that regard, then sure."

"But, no. Colton Underwood did actually not sleep in sweats and a sweatshirt that night. In case everybody that's wondering. This has been said multiple times. It's been said in his book, it's been said on television, it's been said in his show apparently," she continued. "He actually slept in boxers that night because it was so hot in Portugal, the door was wide open and it was raining outside and we were trying to get air ventilation, it was so hot and sticky. So there's actually no way he would have been in sweats and a sweatshirt."

Kufrin wondered why he would "lie about that," something which left Adams perplexed too.

"I don't know. And honestly, it makes me so sad. It's just like, at the end of the day, we did have really good conversations and we ended on a good page. I don't think there's any ill will or nothing that happened for us to not even be friends," she answered. "So for you to make up this elaborate story that you slept on the other side of the bed, you had to sleep with sweats and sweatshirt on because you felt so bad and didn't want me to think anything was going to happen, it's just, I don't know what you're trying to cover and I don't know why you're dragging me down for something that's not even true. It's absolutely not true. I have no reason to lie. Why the hell would I lie?"

The added that, when it came time for her Fantasy Suite dates on her own season of "The Bachelorette," Adams said she learned from her Colton experience that "you really can ask a lot of questions and really get to know the other person and not have anything else happen."