Jeff Garlin Out at Goldbergs After Investigations Into On-Set Behavior

According to media reports, the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star is off the hit ABC sitcom, effective immediately.

The face of "The Goldbergs" continues to change, with yet another patriarch departing the series. The hit ABC sitcom already bid farewell to Pops after the death of George Segal late last season. Now, Jeff Garlin is reportedly gone from the show, effective immediately.

Media reports of the decision began to circulate late Wednesday night, with network representatives confirming the news for TheWrap. This after an internal investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior on the set.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the veteran comedian admitted he's been the subject of multiple investigations already. "HR has come to me three years in a row for my behavior on set," he admitted in that interview.

"The Goldbergs" is currently in its ninth season and remains one of the network's most consistent performers in the ratings. Garlin's workload had already been reduced this season, with Deadline reporting that he only had one more day of shooting left this season at most.

This would mean that this season could more than likely finish as planned, should producers and the network decide to continue airing episodes featuring Garlin even after this decision. Garlin also stars in HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," which is also airing new episodes.

According to the outlet's sources, the decision for Garlin to leave "The Goldbergs" is a mutual one, coming after the latest internal investigation into the allegations that have been brought against him.

Deadline had reported that multiple individuals associated with the show had reached out to them anonymously, with one describing Garlin's behavior as "extremely verbally and emotionally abusive."

The Hollywood Reporter further indicates that plans were already underway to write Garlin's character out of the show should it be picked up for a tenth season, so this whole decision could have very little impact on what's seen on the screen.