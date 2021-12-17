BTS Join James Corden for a Crosswalk Concert Extravaganza

CBS

The next evolution of "Crosswalk: The Musical" sees the K-Pop sensations hitting the street between red lights to entertain and confuse LA motorists with some of their biggest hits.

As always, James Corden brought his most pretentious self to the latest installment of "Crosswalk," only this time there was no musical being produced between the red lights of a busy Los Angeles intersection. This time, it was all BTS.

The "Late Late Show" has struck an unexpected friendship with the group through their appearances on his show, including a "Carpool Karaoke" that broke YouTube when it first dropped.

"We just played for 50,000 people at a sold-out stadium," RM said into the camera before they began. "Now he wants us to play next to some gas station." At least James wasn't trying to be the star of the show this time.

With much-improved English beyond the group's general English speaker/translator RM, they nevertheless managed to pull a lot of laughs in Korean, as well, in particular because James doesn't speak it and had no idea what they were saying.

The boys showed a lot of great charisma and charm as they gamely went along with the hare-brained planning and production values of a typical "Crosswalk" performance, including shoddy set pieces and way too on-point costuming.

For example, as they performed "Butter," James had a woman jumping on a frying pan trampoline holding a pancake with a pat of butter on it and other dancers dressed as literal sticks of the stuff. He even tried selling BTS Butter as "merch."

"One of us should have told James the song is not actually butter."

While we've occasionally seen commuters seemingly enjoying the nonsense of a "Crosswalk: The Musical," BTS was getting a far stronger reaction, more in line with what Harry Styles got from some surprised motorists when he kicked off this new "Crosswalk" format.

There were still plenty of curmudgeonly faces as they did their thing, but there were also more than a few people in their cars and on the streets that knew exactly who these seven handsome young men were, and they couldn't believe what they were seeing.

We won't say the group was bombarded by a mob of screaming fans, but there was definitely some outsized enthusiasm for some of their performances as they ran into and out of the street.

Probably the funniest moment came when James was trying to hype the boys up for their big finale number, shouting, "We're gonna blow this place up with some dynamite!"

Cut to him standing in front of a very stern looking firefighter trying to explain that the statement should not be taken literally, it's the name of a song. The quick cutaway was just perfectly executed.