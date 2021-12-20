Mary Cosby Uses Racially 'Inappropriate' Language Again, One Week After Apologizing For Mexican 'Thugs' Remark

Bravo

At a luncheon celebrating Jennie Nguyen's Vietnamese heritage, Cosby caught Jennie off guard with a comment about her "slanted eyes."

Mary Cosby had Twitter in an uproar again on Sunday night, after making a pair of racially insensitive remarks about Vietnamese costar Jennie Nguyen on "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City."

A good chunk of Sunday's episode took place during a luncheon in a park Nguyen had thrown to introduce her cast members for traditional Vietnamese cuisine. As most of the women have been fighting with each other all season, it was one incredibly awkward event -- and it only got more uncomfortable for the hostess thanks to Cosby's comments.

At one point, the women were remarking how good Jennie looked as a blonde after she tried on one of Meredith Marks' wigs prior to the lunch. "I bet you looked pretty," said Mary, before adding, "You do have yellow tones though."

As if that wasn't bad enough, after seeing a photo of Jennie in the wig, she added, "Ooo nice, I like the slanted eyes. Love it."

Nobody at the table appeared to bat a lash at the remark, but Nguyen was seething in a confessional.

"What the hell? Did Mary just say she likes my slanted eyes? Does she not know it's inappropriate?" she exclaimed. "It's not even a compliment. If this wasn't my event, Mary would have been on the ground."

While Jennie let the comment slide at the event, a preview for next week showed her confronting Mary for what she said. "When you referenced slanted eyes, that's very insulting to me," she was seen telling Cosby -- who responded by simply saying, "I love slanted eyes." Jennie, however, was furious she repeated it again.

This latest controversy comes after Cosby made equally insensitive remarks in relation to Jen Shah on the previous episode, after her costars compared accusations about her "cult like" congregation to Jen's money laundering and wire fraud scandal.

"When I think about Jen, I see heartless, I see a thug," Cosby said during the episode. "Like, you know, those Mexican people that make all those drugs. To pit me with that?!"

Costar Lisa Barlow called out Cosby on Twitter for the remark, tweeting, "She should be ashamed. I didn't say it and am not aligned with this. I address it. Keep watching."

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Cosby apologized for what she said.

"I would like to take this opportunity to address a comment I made on the last episode of 'RHOSLC'. I used poor judgment in my choice of words. Please accept my apologies," she wrote. "I was not trying to single out the Mexican culture. I am African American and I know racism first hand. I've lived it daily my entire life."

She concluded: "It is important to me that you hear this apology directly from me. My comment was reckless. Unintentional. I am truly sorry!" She also added the hashtags #apology #apologyaccepted #makeitright #love #latinos #loveyouall.