Bachelor Clayton Echard Spoils Whether He Finds Love or Not on New Season

Clayton's journey to find love begins January 3 on "The Bachelor."

Well, that didn't take long. Bachelor Nation doesn't even have to tune in for the January 3rd premiere of "The Bachelor" on ABC to see if the new franchise lead, Clayton Echard, finds love or not. He's already told them.

Considering there's been a bit of pushback from said Nation about Echard's casting, you'd think it wouldn't be in anyone's best interest to give those fans any excuse to not bother to tune in. At any rate, spoilers ahead (albeit slight) for Clayton's journey.

After impressing no one, including the latest Bachelorette, but the producers, Clayton was inexplicably chosen as the next Bachelor ahead of a handful of guys across the past two "Bachelorette" seasons that fans really liked.

Now, it's his job and the show's job to try and convince fans to tune in to watch his story unfold. And to take at least some of the suspense out of it, Clayton went ahead and told E! News whether or not he had a successful journey on the show.

"I did find love," he told them, point-blank. Where are his handlers? Are producers okay with him just blurting things out like this?

But Clayton believes there is still reason to watch. "As far as what that looks like, I think that's where everyone has to tune in and find out," he added. "Because I'll just say it was a wild ride and I did find it."

While he could still be playing coy with his language, it's at least suggested in how he phrased things that he may still be in love.

The show's track record for finding lasting relationships isn't the greatest -- though many BN alums seem to find love within their fellow alums. There are some success stories, including the most recent Bachelor, Matt James, though his journey with Rachael Kirkconnell has been anything but easy.

Clayton had nothing but praise for how his cast looks, saying he'd "never seen [so many] beautiful women in one place at one time." In fact, he seemed to really be focused on that when talking about night one -- so first impressions were clearly strong.

"I am so happy that I stepped out of my comfort zone because these women brought the energy, they're beautiful," he said. "I had phenomenal conversations on night one."

As for what he's looking forward to, it's some clarity as to what was going on in the house between the women that he wasn't privy, too, as promos have already teased. "I'm kind of excited to see in that realm," he shared. "I mean, I knew about all of the drama, but I didn't see it all...so it will be an experience to watch it all back."

