Why Angelina Pivarnick Turned to JWoww for Help Amid Marriage Woes (Exclusive)

Pivarnick draws up legal docs in new footage, while she and JWoww open up to TooFab about their unlikely alliance.

Angelina Pivarnick has turned to an unlikely ally amid marriage troubles with husband Chris Larangeira: Former foe Jenni "JWoww" Farley.

The new season of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" wastes no time getting into Angelina's worrisome marital situation and this exclusive sneak peek shows Pivarnick asking JWoww -- who went through a very public divorce from Roger Matthews -- for help drawing up a marital settlement agreement, something standard in divorce proceedings.

Angelina, however, appears hesitant when it comes to pulling the trigger on the dreaded D-word ... and may not even know what the papers mean.

"What is this doing for you? This, to me, is a divorce," Jenni says of the docs. "You're saying you don't know. What about him makes you stay? I need 5 good things about Chris that makes you want to stay with him."

Though she praises him for being "good to the animals" and doing the laundry, Angelina reveals that when it comes to communication and sex, "those two things are non-existent." Watch the clip above to see her struggle to complete the list.

The footage ends with Jenni telling her costar to "figure out" what she wants -- and while Angelina isn't sure, JWoww adds, "I have a feeling I know what you want. I just don't think you realize it yet."

It hasn't been smooth sailing for Angelina and Chris ever since saying "I do." Last season on the MTV show, Chris was allegedly caught at a hotel with another woman, while Angelina was accused of discarding her chicken tenders outside a possible "side-boo's" home in Old Bridge, New Jersey. At the time, the two agreed to go to therapy together as they hashed things out.

Speaking with TooFab ahead of the season premiere (above), Angelina opened up about her personal hurdles, while she and JWoww opened up about their unlikely alliance, so soon after the wedding speech fiasco that threatened to splinter the "Jersey Shore" cast forever.

"It has been very tough. For me, especially, just having that drama and all that stuff happening in my home and then a couple months later to have to re-live it, re-watch it, I've just been not watching those episodes and staying away from it. It's been hard," Angelina said of navigating the relationship drama on-camera.

"Therapy, for me, I've been going alone. And we did couples therapy after I had to beg and plead for him to please go with me for a long time, he finally gave in and you'll see how that works out," she added, saying it "has not been easy for me."

She added that while the entire cast has been supportive of her, Jenni had been particularly helpful as someone who has been through divorce before herself. "For me, I really leaned on her a lot for advice, because I didn't know who to turn to," she added. "I had my family, I had my mother, but I didn't want to put that burden on her."

Jenni told TooFab (above) that, despite their disagreements in the past, "at the end of the day, she's family, she's a friend and I would never want a friend to go through something like that alone."

"Even if I was just there to hold her hand and not give her any advice, but just be there for her while she figures out what she wants to do, that's what we do for each other, that's why we're a family," she continued, adding that she too was "a little shocked" to see their friendship grow.

The guys, however, weren't as surprised to see that bond.

"That's just us. You're ripping each other's head off and the next second, you're taking someone to help for a lawyer," said Vinny Guadagnino.

"It's important to showcase those things. Life is going to happen on life's terms and that's what makes the show so relatable," added Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. "Some of these issues we all go through, to show that, I think that's why the show has been so popular for so long and the fans love it."