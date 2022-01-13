David Arquette Reveals Scream Director Wes Craven Encouraged Him To Date Courtney Cox

Getty

"He gave me a real man-to-man talk and that had an impact on the course of my life."

David Arquette revealed that "Scream" director, Wes Craven, was not only responsible for his character Dewey Riley and Courteney Cox's character Gale Weathers falling in love on screen, but also responsible for their off-screen romance.

In an interview with People Magazine, Arquette opened up about the impact the director had on his early years of life, and how he had encouraged him to get his act together in order to date Cox.

"Wes had a real impact," said the 50-year-old actor. "[He was] like, 'David, you know she likes you and you should really get your stuff together.' He gave me a real man-to-man talk and that had an impact on the course of my life."

The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" actor also recalled the moment he had first met Cox on set, "I was a fan of hers," he admitted. "Everybody was really nice, so it was a great time."

Arquette and Cox married in June of 1999, more than two years after the first installment of the “Scream” franchise had hit theaters. They welcomed their daughter Coco in June 2004 and unfortunately announced their separation in October 2010, six months before the release of the third “Scream” sequel. Their divorce was finalized in 2013.

In 2015, Arquette married producer Christina McLarty and the couple share two daughters, Augustus and Charlie.

He also told People that he feels “very blessed” to be a part of another “Scream” movie over 25 years after the original installment. “It just sort of tracks my life,” he said.

Earlier this month during an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show”, Arquette revealed that while the iconic horror movie had also served as a boost to his acting ventures, he credited the franchise for one of his greatest joys in life: 17-year-old daughter Coco.