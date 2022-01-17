America's Funniest Home Videos Pays Tribute to 'Legend' Bob Saget

YouTube

Current host Alfonso Ribeiro said it's been an "honor to continue carrying the torch Bob so brightly lit."

"America's Funniest Home Videos" honored the late, great Bob Saget -- who hosted the show's first eight seasons in the '90s.

Sunday's new episode began with current host Alfonso Ribeiro paying tribute to the man who came before him, following Saget's death on January 9, 2022. He was 65.

"As you've heard, the world lost a legend this week. And AFV lost a family member," began Robeiro. "Bob Saget is synonymous with AFV to this day. This show wouldn't have been the same without his unique sense of humor."

"It's been my honor to continue carrying the torch Bob so brightly lit," he added, before having viewers "Take a look back at Bob being Bob" in a clip reel. The highlights included him crashing around the set, playing with a monkey and opening up to Tom Bergeron about coming up with the voiceovers for the funny footage.

On YouTube, the video description further honored Saget.

"By now, pretty much the world has heard of Bob Saget's passing Sunday morning," it read. "Bob was the backbone of a TV show that has gone onto entertain not only America, but the world. Bob made us smile, he made us laugh out loud and, often times, he would make us giggle. A comedy legend. A kind soul. Our dear friend. We will miss you, Bob."

The show also asked fans to consider donating to the Scleroderma Research Foundation, a cause close to Saget's heart. He was also a SRF board member.

"For more than 30 years he was a champion of the scleroderma community, helping to raise awareness about this complex disease and millions of dollars to fund research for a cure," the show added. "Bob was unparalleled in his generosity and dedication to the mission of the SRF and will be remembered for his deep compassion, uncommon kindness and huge heart. Your gift in memory of Bob will directly support the SRF's research program so that one day we will have a cure for scleroderma."

Saget was found by hotel security around 4 p.m. ET at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, per TMZ, following a standup performance in Jacksonville. Saget's cause of death won't be determined for weeks, however, law enforcement sources told the website that they see signs pointing to a heart attack or stroke. Sources also said Saget was found "tucked in bed," showing evidence that he died in his sleep.