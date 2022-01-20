Vinny Is Done with Angelina After Spreading Nasty Rumor: 'You Lost Me as a Good Friend'

MTV

"It's crossing a line and that's like a snake move ... I don't f--- with you."

Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick have always had a love-hate relationship with one another filled with constant teasing and bickering -- but that may be over after tonight's new "Jersey Shore Family Vacation."

By the end of the hour, Vinny was adamant that while they could hang out with each other, both Angelina and her husband Chris Larangeria were no longer in his "circle of trust" after starting a rumor about him.

Fed up with being the one in the group everyone picks on and following their obsession over her possibly cheating on her husband last season, Angelina decided to retaliate by making something up about Vinny during a group dinner at which he was not present.

"Word on the street is that Vinny got a girl pregnant," Pivarnick exclaimed, shocking everyone at the table. Pauly D tried to get to the bottom of it by FaceTiming Vinny immediately, where Chris blurted out, "I heard you got somebody pregnant."

Vin said it wasn't true, while the group speculated in confessionals Angelina was simply trying to stir the pot to get the heat off of her own ongoing issues with Chris. While everyone was on the same page that Angelina was BSing them, Vinny was still steamed about it.

"People make up rumors all the time, but it's not cool when it's coming from your inner circle," he said to Pauly over the phone later. "Spreading a fake lie about me, it's crossing a line and that's like a snake move. I wouldn't put it past Angelina and Chris to make it up to take attention off their messy life or something."

Jenni called it "typical" Angelina, while Deena said it was "a scumbag move," before Angelina defended bringing up the rumor -- which she made up -- on camera.

"People talk s--- about me all the time, stuff that almost ruined my marriage, broke my marriage up, but I didn't sit there going, 'Oh, I'm so pissed,'" she exclaimed, before flashback footage showed her freaking out over every allegation about her so far. "Vinny loves me, he's not going to get mad."

He, however, was clearly still upset when she and Deena made a trip out L.A. to visit him. Of course, Angelina didn't help matters by bringing up the lie the second they sat down to dinner, asking him, "How old's your baby?"

"By making up lies about me, Angelina crossed a line and I'm still pissed as f---," he said in a confessional, as Angelina stood by her lie and claimed her husband is the one who heard about the pregnancy first. When asked who the woman was, she said she didn't know.

"None of this is my problem, all I'm saying is what I heard. People say a lot of s--- about me that's not true or whatever," she said -- as Vinny tried laying out the big difference between the cast talking about online rumors that were started by someone outside of the group and Angelina straight up making one up herself.

"That's the thirstiest thing I've ever seen. Why are you making that up? That's a big thing to make up," he said to her. "If you want to bring something like that up, make sure that it's true first. Don't say it. It's not real. Say it to me."

Angelina clearly did not comprehend why the two situations were so different though, bringing up how the cast met up at each other's houses to talk about her marriage issues and potential cheating.

"Allegations happen about me all the time, sweetie pie. Vinny, everyone makes up f---ing something about each and every one of us. You're looking at me here, the person who has been through all of it," she then said to Vinny, who was clearly over it.

"I don't f--- with you. You lost me as a good friend," he told her, before they both gave one another the finger. While it came across as somewhat jovial, Vinny confirmed he was serious in a confessional.

"Angelina and Chris unfortunately lost me as a friend after doing something like this. We can hang out but they're not in my circle of trust anymore," he added.

Vinny then tried to make his point again, saying that with Angelina, it "at least looks like you're cheating" and there was "at least a little bit of a breadcrumb trail" for them to follow to bring up the rumors on the show. That wasn't the case here, as Angelina pulled the pregnancy lie out of thin air.

"Do I look mad to you? No, I just don't f--- with you," he added. "I do have to worry about snake in the grass."

The episode ended with Deena -- who ran from the fight to drink on her own -- coming back to the table in the hopes they could wake up with a clean slate the next morning. A preview for next week, however, proved that's not the case, as the two are once again seen fighting -- more seriously this time -- about the incident.