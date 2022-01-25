Crystal Hefner Confirms Holly Madison's 'Gross' Polaroid Story from Secrets of Playboy

Getty

Madison made the claim during A&E's new Hugh Hefner docuseries -- and Crystal was clearly watching.

One of the many viewers who apparently checked out A&E's "Secrets of Playboy" docuseries was the widow of Hugh Hefner himself, Crystal Hefner.

Crystal, who was married to Hef from 2012 until his death in 2017, fired off a pair of tweets on Monday evening as the first two episodes aired -- confirming one claim made by former Hefner girlfriend Holly Madison, while disputing another from fellow ex Sondra Theodore.

During the second hour, Madison claimed Hefner had explicit photos of her and other women who visited the Playboy Mansion -- and said that was part of the reason she was "afraid" to leave.

"When I lived at the mansion I was afraid to leave. Something that was always living in the back of my mind ... if I left, there was just this mountain of revenge porn just waiting to come out," she said. "When you would go out with Hef, he's taking all types of naked pictures of these women when they're wasted out of their minds. And he would print out like, eight copies for him and all the women. It's just gross."

It's something Madison previously talked about back in December, in more detail.

"When girls would go out with Hef, in the limo, in the nightclub and come back to his room after, he was constantly taking photos of these women on his disposable camera. And these women were almost always intoxicated. I know I was, heavily intoxicated," she said at the time.

She claimed Hef would make copies of the photos he took and "hand them out to everyone who had gone out that night."

"So if you were messed up and if you were in his bathtub with your top off and some other girl is doing some sexually explicit pose on you and he took a picture of that on his disposable camera, he'd make a copy and give it to everyone that night and put it in a scrapbook," she added.

Confirming Madison's account, Crystal tweeted, "I found thousands of those disposable camera photos you are talking about @hollymadison. I immediately ripped them up and destroyed every single one of them for you and the countless other women in them. They're gone."

Holly retweeted Crystal's message and replied, "Thank you @crystalhefner."

After Holly released her book about her time in the mansion, he responded with a statement that seemed aimed at any exes who ever spoke out against him in public.

"Over the course of my life I've had more than my fair share of romantic relationships with wonderful women," he said at the time. "Many moved on to live happy, healthy and productive lives, and I'm pleased to say remain dear friends today. Sadly, there are a few who have chosen to rewrite history in an attempt to stay in the spotlight. I guess, as the old saying goes: You can't win 'em all!"

Crystal did take issue with another claim from the doc, however, as Sondra Theodore -- Hef's girlfriend from 1976-1981 -- said he was obsessed with Charles Manson.

She said he'd "study" Vincent T. Bugliosi Jr.'s "Helter Skelter," as well as Manson's "home videos," which she claimed were part of Hefner's "personal library." She believed Hef was "cribbing off" Manson's tactics when it came to controlling women.

Crystal denied the account, saying that "saying he has interest [in Manson] is definitely a lie." She added, "Hef was friends with Vincent Bugliosi up until his death and that's extent of being 'tied to' or 'interested.'" She responded by retweeting a letter purporting to be from Hefner to a writer at Premiere Magazine from 1999, denying "any knowledge of anything that might be referred to as 'Manson home movies.'"

The note (below) added, "This must be someone's idea of a sick joke."

New episodes of "Secrets of Playboy" drop Mondays on A&E.