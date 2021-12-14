Holly Madison Claims Hugh Hefner Took Non-Consensual, 'Sexually Explicit' Photos of Her, Other Women at Mansion

Getty

She said Hef would distribute copies of the photos, comparing them to revenge porn.

Holly Madison is sharing more about her time living in the Playboy Mansion and how Hugh Hefner allegedly made her feel "kind of stuck" there by taking and sharing compromising photos of her and other women.

The former "Girls Next Door" star appeared on the most recent episode of the "Power: Hugh Hefner" podcast this week to open up about what it was like living with him as his main girlfriend for seven years. While a lot of what she said has been detailed by Madison herself in the past, she shared some new insight into what allegedly went down when they'd all return to the Mansion after a night out on the town.

"When girls would go out with Hef, in the limo, in the nightclub and come back to his room after, he was constantly taking photos of these women on his disposable camera. And these women were almost always intoxicated. I know I was, heavily intoxicated," she began.

"They wouldn't just be his regular girlfriends. They would be new girls who were joining him for a night for the first time, or women who had flown out from across the country to test for a centerfold in allegedly professional conditions," Madison continued with a laugh. "And they'd be invited out and oftentimes would be pressured, not necessarily directly by him, he would have some of his girlfriends do it too, pressure them to come upstairs."

She claimed Hef would make copies of the photos he took and "hand them out to everyone who had gone out that night."

"So if you were messed up and if you were in his bathtub with your top off and some other girl is doing some sexually explicit pose on you and he took a picture of that on his disposable camera, he'd make a copy and give it to everyone that night and put it in a scrapbook," she continued.

Madison compared the images to revenge porn, explaining she considered them "not consensual" because everyone in them was "wasted" -- and adding, "and the next morning you find out they've been given out to everybody who was out with you."

"I don't know if he just assumed that was okay because all these women want to be in the magazine so bad so they must be okay with getting naked, so I'm going to take pictures while they're wasted and just hand those pictures out,'" she wondered, before saying how the photos added to an overall feeling of being trapped in the mansion.

"That's the kind of thing that can make you feel kind of stuck in a situation or over-invested in it. It's one of those things that makes you feel a little more backed into a corner," she explained. "You feel very labeled, you feel like, 'How can I ever go back to a normal life? I'm going to be ostracized,' kind of a feeling. You feel all in, way more all in than you ever meant to be."

While Holly was clearly uncomfortable with the images being distributed, she didn't speak up to Hefner about it until a year of taking them -- after some of the photos went public. One of the young women in them started a website and began posting some of the pictures online.

"I went to Hef and said, 'Can you stop handing out our naked pictures to everybody, because one of the girls is putting it on the internet,'" said Madison. "I was kind of afraid to speak up to him but that was the extreme measure it took for me to say to him, 'Hey, can you stop handing these photos out.'"

Holly said Hefner told the other woman she was the one who ratted her out, adding that this woman confronted her and started "screaming" in her face -- "because [Hefner] loved that."

"What adult person goes back and is like, 'Hey, so and so, can you stop posting un-consensual naked photos on the internet -- oh and by the way, Holly told me, Holly narced you out,'" she added. "He knows what he's doing. It's disgusting."

Looking back, Holly said she's at least happy to know "that would never be accepted today," saying she's "grateful people are more aware and they know what revenge porn is and they know a little bit more about what consent is."

Waiting for your permission to load Spotify episode.

Hefner died at the age of 91 in 2019, but did speak out against a number of Madison's claims in her tell-all book in 2015.

"Over the course of my life I've had more than my fair share of romantic relationships with wonderful women," he told Us Magazine at the time.