The Bachelor's Clayton Echard Takes Back Rose In Show First After Learning 'Unsettling' News

YouTube/ABC

"The Wicked Witch is gone."

"The Bachelor's" Clayton Echard made history on Monday night, becoming the first Bachelor to take back a rose -- and of course, it didn't go down without a little drama.

The latest episode of "The Bachelor" continued where the last episode left off. After Clayton learned the "unsettling" news that Cassidy Timbrooks apparently has a friends-with-benefits who is waiting for her at home, he asked host Jesse Palmer if anyone has ever retracted a rose.

"What I'm hearing is that Cassidy essentially has a friends-with-benefits that she apparently was FaceTiming right before the limo entrance," Clayton, 28, said to Jesse. "The frustrating part is, like, I've already given her a rose, and, like, this is really muddying the waters," he added of Cassidy, whom he had given a rose to after the group date.

In response, Jesse said, "Listen, Clayton, there are no rules. You can do whatever you wanna do."

Clayton then decided to sit down with Cassidy to confront her about the situation, asking her if she "was seeing someone up until the point" when she came to the show.

Cassidy -- who seemed thrown by his question -- replied, "No, I haven't -- absolutely not. That is not where I thought we were going with this." She then stressed, "I haven't had any relationship of any kind since the summer of 2019."

In response, Clayton followed up with another question, wanting Cassidy to clarify that she was not speaking to "any guy that [she has a] interest in" before she joined the show. She confidently replied, "Clayton, I have not spoken to a guy who I have any interest in a relationship with for a very long time."

Clayton then dropped the bomb, saying he "was informed" that she FaceTimed the guy "days before [she] ended up stepping out of the limo."

This prompted Cassidy to tell the whole truth. "There's a friend of mine who does not want a relationship," she told Clayton, adding that her male friend "supports" her being on the show, but said that "if it doesn't work out" he would still want to be "friends." Cassidy said that she "had no interest in resuming that relationship because I knew it wasn't going anywhere."

Clayton then abruptly got up and walked away. Cassidy left as well -- and then burst into tears.

Shortly after, the two then sat down again. Cassidy continued to confess, but also attempted to salvage the situation by expressing the love she has for Clayton.

"There's a guy I slept with a few times over the course of the past few months who knows I'm here," Cassidy explained to Clayton. "But from the minute I met you, all I have done is gush about how I'm already falling into something with you. And I'm really sorry that this confused you or got in the way of anything and I hope that doesn't mess up what we have kind of started here."

While Clayton admitted that he and Cassidy "have had a genuine connection," he said he's "struggling about [their] trust being shaken." Clayton said his "biggest fear" coming into the show was "falling for someone that wasn't [there] for the right reasons," and said "too many concerns."

"Are you sending me home?" Cassidy asked, beginning to cry. "I don't see anyone else in the house who, like, glows as soon as they walk away from you. Like, there's no one as excited about you here as I am. I just would hate to see you send home someone who really does have a connection with you and actually likes you for, you know, the opinion of a few girls who ultimately will probably be gone in a few weeks 'cause they're not your one. I haven't even packed my stuff."

"I didn't think I was going home tonight," she added through sobs.

The other contestants -- and viewers -- then saw the result of Clayton's decision as the show cut to Clayton walking Cassidy down the stairs ... and out the door.

While viewers didn't get to see Clayton physically take a rose away from Cassidy, the episode showed the moment Clayton escorted Cassidy to the limo, where she continued to break down.

Clayton went on to reflect on his decision in a confessional.

"This is not at all what I expected to do tonight. And it hurts," he admitted, adding, "When I had asked her about the situation that Sierra had brought up to me, she denied it. And then when I said, 'Were you FaceTiming anybody leading up to this?' She admitted to it."

"Being dishonest is a dealbreaker for me because love is ultimately being able to fully trust someone and share your heart."

Clayton's other contestants didn't seem to upset about her exit -- with one of them deadpanning, "The Wicked Witch is gone."

"The Bachelor" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.