All The Recent Bachelor Couples Who Went Their Separate Ways

Not all "Bachelor" love stories have a happy ending. Over the course of almost two decades on television, the franchise has helped dozens of couples find love — but it doesn’t always work out in the long run. Even though many Bachelors and Bachelorettes found "the one" on air, things get a little messy when they take their relationship to the real world.

In the past year, quite a few major Bachelor Nation couples have unfortunately decided to go their separate ways. While it didn't work out for them, here’s to hoping that things have a happier ending for current Bachelor Clayton Echard!

Bachelorette Katie Thurston announced her split with Blake Moynes just a few months after he got down on one knee to pop the question. In a statement about their split, the former couple explained that they decided they were no longer compatible as life partners.

"It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways. We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently. We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision," the couple wrote on Instagram.

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark got engaged in 2020 after meeting on "The Bachelorette" but after a little over a year together, they decided to go their separate ways. While the couple never released a personal statement about their split, Tayshia confirmed the news during a taping of "Men Tell All," which left her in tears.

"All I have to say is that I'm heartbroken. But we tried really hard and I still love him very much and I'm not sure what the future holds. You know how it is, it's really tough," Tayshia said during the episode.

Since getting engaged on "The Bachelorette" in 2020, Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' whirlwind romance has had its fair share of ups and downs. The duo first split just months after their relationship unfolded on the reality show and from there on out, the couple were on and off. Then in September, the duo split for good in what Clare called a "messy" breakup.

"It's painful when you feel like somebody who you love deeply doesn't even have enough respect to take you to sit down and have a very vulnerable conversation and owning your stuff on both sides, you know, and just having a conversation. It's hurtful because it's like, 'You think that little of me?' But yet he supposedly loved me … Maybe that is the closure," Clare said on the " Whine Down " podcast.

In 2020, Bri Stauss and Chris Watson fell for each other on "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart." The former couple may have won the show and even released two albums together but they decided to part ways in early 2021. Although they ended things romantically, they shared that they hoped to continue making music together.

"With deep admiration and respect for one another, we have decided to end our relationship and go our separate ways. We look forward to sharing more updates with you all as we navigate our future making music together," the former couple said in a joint statement.

5. Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan first met on Peter's season of "The Bachelor" although things didn't work out during the show. Peter sent Kelley home ahead of hometown dates but it wasn't the end of their love story. Several months after the finale aired, Peter and Kelley reconnected. The duo began dating in April of 2020 and stuck together until the end of the year, announcing their split on New Year's Eve. The pair briefly got back together in early 2021, but called it quits for good after Valentine's Day.

"On my end, there were just a lot of non-negotiables in the relationship that they essentially were seeming to be worked on or saying that they were going to be worked on or changed, and actions kind of speak louder than words…We had a great Valentine's Day together. And then, again, there were just like little things…It ended really badly. I essentially went off on him. I ended up leaving New York and going to one of my girlfriend's houses and hanging out with her. He texted me, I didn’t respond and then found some news out that I wasn’t happy about. We still had each other on Find My Friends…I went off and essentially said, like, "Get the hell out of my life.' It ended really badly," Kelley said on the " Off the Vine " podcast.