Vinny Calls Out 'Scummy' Angelina for Making Up Lie About Him, Gets Threatened by Chris

MTV

"I wish I was there to f---ing smack him," says Angelina's husband after hearing about her fight with Vin.

The fallout from Angelina Pivarnick making up a rumor that Vinny Guadagnino got someone pregnant continued this week on "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" -- where Vinny made it very clear he's not joking around when it comes to his frustrations with his costar.

Though the two appeared to come to an understanding at the end of last week's episode, the feud continued tonight. At the root of the issue: Vinny believes Angelina and her husband Chris Larangeria are "snakes" for making up the lie, while Angelina thinks it was okay because her costars have all talked about cheating rumors involving her and her other half on the show. The main difference here: The pregnancy rumor was Angelina's own making, while the cheating allegations were brought to the cast by outside forces, with alleged receipts.

"Angelina and Chris lost me as a friend for making up lies about me and to make it even worse, I have to be with Angelina on my last night in L.A.," Vinny said at the top of the episode, after Angelina, Deena Nicole Cortese and Jenni "JWoww" Farley came to Los Angeles to visit him before he sold his West Coast home.

Though Angelina promised Deena she wouldn't repeat the made up claim, it wasn't long until the lie resurfaced and Vinny got heated all over again.

"I didn't say it. You're shooting the messenger right now?" said Angelina, sticking firmly by her lie that her husband is the one who heard about the pregnancy first. Vinny, of course, saw right through it.

"Yeah, I am shooting the messenger. Because the messenger is the only thing here," he exclaimed. "Without you, there is no rumor!"

As the foursome went out to lunch together, Vinny said that this wouldn't be an instance where Angelina could just go, "Oh, we talked about it, now it's done" -- adding that he couldn't "just smile and shake it off."

Angelina later called her husband and vented to him, revealing that Vinny called them both "snakes." Chris was livid.

"He's a f---ing p----. Put him on the phone. Little skinny little p---- runt," he shouted into the phone. "I wish I was there to f---ing smack him. He wants to talk about me, from now on, don't talk about me or my wife anymore!"

Angelina kept getting him riled up, as Jenni called out her costar for "stirring the pot" by calling him in the first place. Deena suggested Angelina, Chris and Vinny all have a sit-down conversation about what happened, instead of trying to solve anything over an angry FaceTime.

"If you guys spread little rumors, you're not considered a friend to me. It's a snaky thing to do," Vin said later as the group went out for a nice dinner in Hollywood. "Chris is pissed at me for being pissed at Angelina. Why are you mad at me? You guys started it. It's f---ed up and the more I talk about this, the more miserable I'm going to be."

As Deena said both Vinny and Angelina are more alike than they care to admit, he swiftly shot down the comparison.

"I'm not like you. You're super scummy. You're low," he said, shocking everyone at the table. "I don't get that low. Unfortunately, that's what now comes to my head. It's unfortunate."

When Jenni asked if Vin was seriously upset, he said he wasn't "mad" but "turned off" from Angelina and Chris. "I'm done," he added, before the girls all filled him in on how "aggressive" Chris sounded when Angelina called him earlier.

"Oh my god, I'm so scared!" he sarcastically replied. "Call him right now, I'll tell him, 'I don't like what you did.'"

"If Chris wants to f---ing do whatever, I'll let him do it now because you're pissing me off," Angelina responded -- before Vinny asked, "Are you threatening me now with Chris?"

As the situation continued to devolve in front of her very eyes, Jenni expressed concern about the next time VInny and Chris came face to face. "I don't see it blowing over anytime soon," she added.

Angelina, meanwhile, was all worked up.

"You're pissing me off now! You might think I'm a scumbag or whatever but when you said snake, that's a little f---ed up to even say that," she explained. "For me to hear that come out of Vinny's mouth is not cool at all, he f---ing crossed a line."

In a confessional, she said she didn't believe Vinny had any respect for her and was "sick and tired" of how she was being treated. She was also shocked that everything went to "s---" after their "decent conversation" the previous night -- all while continuing to deny she "spread a rumor" in the first place.

"Yes you did. You started it!" Vinny said of her obvious gaslighting. She, meanwhile, accused him of talking "down to me all the time like I'm a piece of shit." She then added, "F--- you, I have no f---ing respect for you."

"I think you're being very defensive because you know what you did was wrong," Vinny told her, before adding in a confessional, "I think Angelina and Chris are really mad at themselves and mad at each other and I think they're mad they got caught lying."

She called him "overdramatic" and said he should just "let it go" if the rumor -- which, again, we all saw Angelina make up out of thin air -- wasn't true.

"My opinion, that's a snake mood. That's my opinion," he told her, before the two continued to have the same argument on repeat for the rest of the show.

It's unclear where they go from here, but we're very curious to see what happens when Vinny and Chris finally cross paths in the future.